Beat’em up action game Shing! announced for Switch and PS4

by SquallSnake on March 17, 2021
Playstation 4
Developer Mass Creation and publishers PixelHeart / Just for games announced a new Switch/PS4 game called Shing!

It’s an old-fashioned beat’em up that offers gameplay in a spirited adventure with a band of joking warriors. Discover fast and freestyle combat thanks to intuitive gameplay. Chain combos, parades and acrobatics with four playable heroes that you can choose from at any time during the game.

Compete against epic bosses in style, whether you’re alone or with friends (maximum 4 players). Local cooperation will be available with the purchase of the game, and online cooperation will arrive during the year 2021.

It will be published physically in a limited and numbered edition on Switch and PS4.

