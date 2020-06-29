Bake ‘n Switch coming to PlayStation

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

The baking bonanza is coming to PlayStation! Today at Japan’s virtual BitSummit Gaiden conference it was revealed that the couch co-op and PvP party game Bake ‘n Switch will also release on PlayStation with a brand new gameplay video showing off the game’s loveable Bakers and Buns! Bake ‘n Switch is slated for launch on PC and Nintendo Switch later this summer, the release date on PlayStation has not yet been set.

Bake ‘n Switch is a party brawler that features co-op and PvP party action for up to 4 players with online multiplayer capabilities and increasingly challenging levels in a deceivingly cute package. Play as one of the four Bakers through exquisitely beautiful and colorful levels, punching, merging and baking adorable dough creatures to appease the Guardians of Dough. Make the biggest Buns to score the highest points before time runs out! Hey, it’s a breadful task, but someone’s gotta dough it!



Bake ‘n Switch recently passed its Kickstarter to be offering full online and local multiplayer capabilities at commercial launch later this summer when the game will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch. Recipient of several awards, including Outstanding Gameplay, and Visual Excellence, Bake ‘n Switch is the violently cute party game that you’ll want to play again and again.