VR Shooter Outblast coming soon

News VR
0 119 Views
Outblast

Technology and VR specialist developer and publisher Rhino Rock Studios announced the imminent release of OUTBLAST, launching on 4 June 2026. Strap in for a mesmeric, free-flowing shooter where you are on a full ‘blast’ mission of possible impending doom!

Don your VR headset or settle into your comfy chair for this blaster masterpiece, featuring dual presentation modes with VR and flat-screen support.

You are the pilot of interceptor C11-28, and your mission is to defend the planet’s core against infected constructs. Prepare for a fast-paced, out-and-out sci-fi shooter where anticipation, skill and a smidgen of luck need to be on your side.

A rogue viral intelligence known as Typhon is spreading through the system, corrupting entire districts and destabilising the planetary core. Standard defences have failed, and you are the system’s only hope.

The mission ahead is perilous, but you must boost, blast, and survive nonstop combat in this frantic arcade shooter. Defend Perseon-6 from relentless infected waves before the core collapses. Battle legendary enemies across five deadly districts, upgrade your ship with collected data fragments to withstand increasingly powerful threats, and compete against players worldwide for the top spot on the leaderboard!

You are the interceptor in a fight for survival:
·High-octane arcade frenzy: Boost, blast, and unleash devastating bombs as you tear through waves of enemies in a relentless, adrenaline-fueled arcade shooter.
·Destroy five elite bosses: Defend the core of Perseon-6 and its districts against Hydra, Gorgon, Minotaur, Siren and Typhon.
·Power up to dominate: Upgrade your ship in the heat of battle, collect valuable data fragments, and evolve into an unstoppable force of destruction.
·Rise through the ranks: Compete against friends, enemies and other players in a race to the top on global leaderboards.
·Unlock 15 Steam achievements: Prove your skills with flawless runs, lightning-fast speed laps, massive kill streaks, and ultimate combo clears.

Tagged

Related Articles

Driftland The Magic Revival

Driftland: The Magic Revival coming to consoles

May 20, 2026 121 Views
Tale of Dark Lands

Tale of Dark Lands set for early June console release

May 20, 2026 117 Views
AfterPlay Landscape banner wPromos

Save on AfterPlay.io with this promo code

May 16, 2026 241 Views
Tavern Talk Complete Edition

Tavern Talk Gets Its First Physical Release

May 16, 2026 228 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2026 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. Design Forums | Music Forums | Horrify