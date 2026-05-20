VR Shooter Outblast coming soon

Technology and VR specialist developer and publisher Rhino Rock Studios announced the imminent release of OUTBLAST, launching on 4 June 2026. Strap in for a mesmeric, free-flowing shooter where you are on a full ‘blast’ mission of possible impending doom!

Don your VR headset or settle into your comfy chair for this blaster masterpiece, featuring dual presentation modes with VR and flat-screen support.

You are the pilot of interceptor C11-28, and your mission is to defend the planet’s core against infected constructs. Prepare for a fast-paced, out-and-out sci-fi shooter where anticipation, skill and a smidgen of luck need to be on your side.

A rogue viral intelligence known as Typhon is spreading through the system, corrupting entire districts and destabilising the planetary core. Standard defences have failed, and you are the system’s only hope.

The mission ahead is perilous, but you must boost, blast, and survive nonstop combat in this frantic arcade shooter. Defend Perseon-6 from relentless infected waves before the core collapses. Battle legendary enemies across five deadly districts, upgrade your ship with collected data fragments to withstand increasingly powerful threats, and compete against players worldwide for the top spot on the leaderboard!

You are the interceptor in a fight for survival:

·High-octane arcade frenzy: Boost, blast, and unleash devastating bombs as you tear through waves of enemies in a relentless, adrenaline-fueled arcade shooter.

·Destroy five elite bosses: Defend the core of Perseon-6 and its districts against Hydra, Gorgon, Minotaur, Siren and Typhon.

·Power up to dominate: Upgrade your ship in the heat of battle, collect valuable data fragments, and evolve into an unstoppable force of destruction.

·Rise through the ranks: Compete against friends, enemies and other players in a race to the top on global leaderboards.

·Unlock 15 Steam achievements: Prove your skills with flawless runs, lightning-fast speed laps, massive kill streaks, and ultimate combo clears.