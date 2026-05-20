Tale of Dark Lands set for early June console release

Magical fantasy action RPG with an elegant low-poly style and the charm of a timeless fairy tale.

Tale of Dark Lands will be released on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on June 2nd for $9.99.

Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions get -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Xbox Series X|S version get -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.

PlayStation 5 version get -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.

Tale of Dark Lands – a magical fantasy action RPG with an elegant low-poly style and the charm of a timeless fairy tale. Immerse yourself in a world of mysteries, perils, and glorious adventures!

A story full of secrets and challenges.

The main hero is a brave mercenary hired by the residents of a small village to defend them against fierce goblin raids. But what begins as a simple job turns into something far greater. Soon, the hero becomes entwined in an ancient dark tale that threatens the entire land, and only he can stop the encroaching darkness.

Create the hero of your dreams.

A flexible character editor lets you craft a hero with a unique appearance.

Develop your character: earn experience, acquire new skills, and grow stronger with every battle!

Immerse yourself in thrilling gameplay.

Gear and customization: Find or buy unique items – from shining swords to sturdy armor, bows, and magical helmets.

Crafting and upgrades: Gather resources, forge powerful equipment at the village blacksmith, and enhance your gear using runes in the Runic Forge.

Unique skill system: Learn new abilities from the experienced skill trader.

A variety of items: Equipment, artifacts for trade, runes, crafting materials – just make sure everything fits in your grid-based inventory.

Game features:

Story-driven adventure: A rich yet concise gameplay experience.

Visual style: Beautiful low-poly design that creates a magical fantasy atmosphere.

Thoughtful inventory system: A convenient grid-based item storage system.

Crafting and upgrades: Collect resources and craft gear at the blacksmith.

Trading and economy: Buy equipment, sell unwanted items, and discover rare finds.

Hero equipment: A vast selection of gear for your character.

Character customization: Use the editor to create your unique hero.

Tale of Dark Lands is an epic journey filled with secrets, dangerous foes, and incredible rewards. Become the hero who will face the ancient evil and etch your name into legend!