Driftland: The Magic Revival coming to consoles

The fantasy strategy game Driftland: The Magic Revival is coming to consoles soon. Developed by Polish studio Star Drifters, it blends RTS, 4X strategy, and god game mechanics. It launches on Xbox Series X|S on May 22, followed by a PlayStation 5 release on June 12. The game is already available on PC.

Driftland: The Magic Revival was created by Star Drifters, an independent Polish studio behind games like Danger Scavenger and First Dwarf. The game first came out on PC and now has a 73% positive rating on Steam, based on more than 1,400 reviews. It also received a Metascore of 76 out of 100. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for bringing the game to consoles and publishing it.

Move the heavens and rule the world!

Driftland: The Magic Revival is a fantasy strategy game that blends RTS, 4X, and god game elements. Its story unfolds in a world torn apart by a mage war, leaving the continents as floating islands.

You play as a powerful mage who can move, connect, and reshape the floating islands. You begin with one castle and a small area, aiming to grow your territory into a thriving empire.

In the game, you set main goals for your units, and they act on their own to achieve them. You can also recruit heroes who ride creatures like dragons into battle.

There are four different factions to choose from, each with its own traits and playstyle. To succeed, you need to manage resources like food, gold, raw materials, and mana. You can play through a story campaign or try custom skirmishes.

Driftland: The Magic Revival – Key Features:

Strategy set in a fantasy world

A blend of RTS, 4X, and god game elements

Move and reshape flying islands

A deep magic system

Multiple game modes

Driftland: The Magic Revival launches on Xbox Series X|S on May 22 and arrives on PlayStation 5 on June 12.