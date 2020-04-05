Wurroom (Vita) Review

by squallsnake on April 5, 2020
Vita
6
0
Item Reviewed

Wurroom (Vita) Review

Author
Positives

Easiest Gold trophies you’ll ever earn
Only takes 10 mins and costs a buck
Creative visuals and soundtrack

Negatives

What is happening?
This is super weird…
You need to be on drugs and/or alcohol to understand it

Bottom Line

An interactive 10 minute video that is super odd but a great way to earn a few easy Trophies.

Full Review

Wurroom isn’t a game. It is a trippy ten minute claymation video in which the player has minimal control and is basically just supposed to strap-in and enjoy the ride. This feels like a final project from a couple college students, making weird stuff for the sake of being weird.

At a few times, the “game” will progress when touching objects on screen – the only form of input. Unfortunately, there is no indication on what to do or what to touch as that would break the presentation. Since the game is so weird and nothing makes sense, players can be left tapping the screen randomly until something happens. Even though the Vita screen is only so big, I still had some trouble tapping that very small clay blob that is used to progress the video.

Obviously gameplay isn’t the focus here. Instead, the two designers created an acid trip of a story, all animated by hand with still frame clay models. It is something about a hand navigating a drug induced environment.  I am not sure what is happening but it was all over just as abruptly as it began. Brevity shouldn’t be confused for low quality here. The animation is pretty cool and is backed with an equally psychedelic soundtrack. The best part about playing the Vita version though are the easy Trophies. All unlocked through natural gameplay, this $0.99 download should be purchased for Trophy hunters as it doesn’t get any easier/faster than this to earn a few golds.

Wurroom is hard to rate because it isn’t really a game and the emphasis was put on the visual presentation. It isn’t good. It isn’t bad. It is just this bizarre thing that exists and is perfect for Trophy hunters. I encourage you to try it for yourself or at least watch a Let’s Play of it. It is probably the craziest thing you’ll see all week and fits well into the unique approach of Sometimes You titles.

Also available on Nintendo Switch. 

Also Try: watching a TOOL video

Don’t Forget About: The Nightmare Before Christmas 

Wait For It: Clay Fighter 360 and 3/16

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.comTwitter: @ZackGaz

About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
