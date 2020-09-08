Arena battler GORSD gets trailer and release date

by squallsnake on September 8, 2020
GORSD – an arena battle game, full of speed, tactics and terror! Set in a universe of corrupted deities – is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on September 18.

GORSD has both a single player adventure mode, and a multiplayer couch battle mode for 2-4 players. To win you must own the map and defeat your enemies, but you have only one bullet, which is as deadly to you as it is your enemies! so tactics are essential. 

In the adventure mode, explore a dark temple and battle through more than 80 unique maps. Only after these great challenges set by your creator: “Ludum Properamus” will you earn the ultimate reward, and be crowned the “Champion of the GORSD”.

Multiplayer has multiple modes, ranging from standards like “Death Match” & “Domination” to unique modes like “Hunter” & “Bullet Paint”.

