Arcade platformer Gunborg: Dark Matters now available on consoles and PC

Red Art Games is excited to launch Ricpau Studio’s arcade platformer Gunborg: Dark Matters on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One consoles for €14,99 / $14.99 / £13.49 on March 4th! It is a new milestone for Red Art Games as it is its first PlayStation 5 console release as a digital publisher!

Gunborg: Dark Matters will be available to pre-order digitally on Nintendo eShop and Xbox One with a 10% discount from Friday, February 18th until launch.

Gunborg: Dark Matters will also launch digitally on Steam for $11.99/ about €10.99 / about £8.99.

Gunborg: Dark Matters is an arcade style, action packed platformer in space, with smooth gameplay and a slick 80’s synthwave soundtrack.

Armed with a fierce blade and a powerful shield your challenge is to fight your way through a mad alien spaceship filled with deadly creatures and capture the fearsome bosses defending it.

Do you have what it takes to face constant threats while staying on your feet in the heat of combat? Can you keep your cool when chaos is descending upon you?

Features:

– Skill based arcade-style gameplay

– All enemy weapons can be picked up by the player

– A powerful shield to deflect enemy bullets

– Dark energy super charges your weapons

– Smooth gameplay and fluid animations

– Super fast addictive respawn cycle

PS5 specific features:

– DualSense™ features and 120 Hz support on PlayStation 5

– Game is cross-buy on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

– Free upgrade of the PS4 game on disc to the digital PS5 version