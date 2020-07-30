Anti-RPG Moon coming to Switch in August 2020 – trailer here

by squallsnake on July 30, 2020
Switch
Tokyo-based indie developers Onion Games (who formerly have worked on games like Little King’s Story, Chulip, Rez, and even Super Mario RPG!), are happy to announce that their re-release of the cult-classic legend “anti-RPG” Moon will be headed to the Nintendo Switch on August 27th.

The game will be available for $18.99 (€15.99 / £14.49), and will be the first time the game will be released in English since its debut in 1997. Originally created by the 1990s “indie developer” Love-de-Lic, Inc., Moon’s re-release on Switch has already caused a sensation in Japan, charting at #1 in October 2019 eShop downloads, and becoming the #7 best-selling game for 2019 overall in Nintendo’s download store.

[What’s an Anti-RPG?]

Have you ever played an RPG and wondered…

“Why is it OK that this hero is breaking into houses and stealing items from people’s drawers?”

“Why is it OK that this hero is killing thousands of innocent monsters?”

Moon is a game about turning those tropes upside down, and seeing what really happens behind the scenes of your favorite RPG videogames.

[Story]

One night, under the silvery light of a full moon, a young boy is suddenly sucked through his TV and into a videogame — a classic JRPG called “Moon World”. Following closely behind the game’s brave hero, the boy begins his own journey to recover the world’s missing moonlight by collecting “Love”.

As Moon World’s hero loots and levels up by cutting down monsters for experience points — you know, as heroes do — the boy releases their souls and collects their “Love”. Moon is not a game where you fight to level up — your own progress comes by gathering lost “Love”!

As you explore the world, you’ll meet a crazy cast of weird and wonderful NPCs. Observe their strange habits and daily routines by visiting them at different times and days of the week, and learn their secrets to uncover even more lost “Love”!

“Now, please, open the door!”

[Key features] 

Conquer a game with a clear conscience in this anti-RPG! Save the monsters’ souls!
Follow the real-time daily lives of Moon World’s NPCs, day and night, all week long!
Collect dozens of “MoonDiscs” containing original songs, and choose your own favorite background music!

Find out in this unique RPG, coming August 27th to Nintendo Switch, from Onion Games!

