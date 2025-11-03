Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit (XSX) Review

Published by Retroware, The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit not only encapsulates the crude humor of the YouTube series, but it is also an excellent homage to NES greats.

Unlike the games depicted on the show, this game doesn’t suck. Developed by Programancer, creator the superb Prison City , it is actually in contrast to the show. It probably would have made more sense to release a broken, glitchy mess of a game to better align with the titles on the YT series, but I am not complaining about this juxtaposition.

What is AVGN 8-Bit? It is essentially Mega Man but it takes the best parts of the best NES games and jams them together into a hodgepodge revolving around the nerd’s exploits. As a watcher of the YT series for years, this game encompasses the comical presentation of the show while offering the player a thoughtful and entertaining experience.

In additional to running and jumping through a half dozen stages, players also get to choose the stage from a menu also like Mega Man. However, instead of taking the boss’s power upon defeat, the weapon system is more aligned with Blaster Master. Weapon power-ups can be found throughout the stage or sometimes enemies drop them. Collect them and watch your shots go from a peashooter, to a large bullet, to a spread shot, to a beam cannon. But like Sunsoft’s fan favorite, taking damage causes the nerd to lose a bit of gun power but it can recollected if speedy and skilled enough. It works, makes sense, and can make bosses much easier – a justified risk/reward system based on skill.

If you watched the nerd over the years, the cameos are hilarious. Not only are the bosses references to his nemeses in the show, but they are also presented in a perfect merger of comedy and gameplay. I literally laughed out loud when you defeat the fighter jet boss and get the cutscene of the plane crashing into the water, a callback to Top Gun on NES. Like, this little 3 second cutscene didn’t need to be there, but I am glad it made it into the final build because it will cause chuckles for any 80s kid. I don’t want to spoil too much but there are the references to Fester’s Quest, Jekyll and Hyde, the TMNT Tenchodrone and even the opening text phrase as you begin each stage is funny.

Just like Prison City, this 8-bit adventure looks, plays, and sounds just like an NES game. In fact, a physical NES version will be available in the future (the video cutscenes will obviously be removed). Although it plays like a NES game, modern features have been implemented to make the experience pleasurable regardless of skill level. The easiest setting, for example, the player takes less damage, respawns at the ledge of missed jumps, and has ample health pickups and gun upgrades. Playing the higher difficulties obviously offers a steeper challenge but there just might be a secret for those skilled enough. The game auto-saves after each stage but a password system is also available if you want to jump ahead. Also, the absence of a timer and scoring system sets a more casual and appreciated tone for the entire experience. Some stages even have branching paths and secrets that reward the player. Again, I don’t want to spoil too much here but there are some bonuses for those who look hard enough.

Like Prison City, I don’t really have anything negative to say about this well-designed game. Perhaps the final boss might seem a little insensitive to some, but this is a tribute game that respects both its source material but also the player, the player’s time, and the player skill level. Even if you have never seen an AVGN episode, fans of the NES owe it to themselves to enjoy this 8-bit romp.

