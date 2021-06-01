All-female tactical RPG Empire of Angels IV gets release date – trailer here

by SquallSnake on June 1, 2021
Playstation 4
11
0
previous article
RedDeerGames will release two video games based on the legendary Polish comics "Kayko and Kokosh"
next article
Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure now available on consoles and PC
Contents

The all-female tactics RPG Empire of Angels IV is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One digitally on June 23rd, 2021, with the Nintendo Switch version following the next day on June 24th. Physical editions are expected to start shipping from online distribution partner Playasia in July.

To mark the announcement of official release dates, Eastasiasoft Limited has updated details on the official game page to include the opening movie for Empire of Angels IV, plus new screenshots available in press kits. Digital pricing for Empire of Angels IV will be set at US$19.99/€19.99. An additional 10% launch discount will be available on all platforms. PlayStation 4 discounts apply to Plus subscribers only.

Empire of Angels IV was originally developed by Taiwanese studio Softstar. The same team also handled porting for Nintendo Switch, while Eastasiasoft Limited is responsible for additional Xbox One and PS4 ports. For all console versions, the team at Eastasiasoft Limited has significantly improved English localization text to provide the highest quality experience possible.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
EastAsiaSoftNewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Incredible Mandy (PS4) Review with stream
7.0
7
 
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (PC) Review
7.5
 
Genesis (Gameboy) Review with stream
7.0
Platforms
 
First look at PERISH, a hellish 4-player online co-op shooter
 
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is a new action-adventure multiplayer 3D platformer on PC
 
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (PC) Review
 
Gone Home (PC) Review
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Ezaron Defense (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 1, 2021

by SquallSnake on June 1, 2021
The following Xbox games are on sale now through June 7, 2021. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 112th Seed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale 2URVIVE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper [...]
14
 

First look at PERISH, a hellish 4-player online co-op shooter

by SquallSnake on June 1, 2021
PERISH is a hellish four-player first-person Co-Op shooter with endless battles in order to ascend to the heavens. Face eternal doom and slay hordes of demonic creatures on the black sands of Purgatory and sell their gold-stained corpses to exsiccated [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums