Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX gets release date and new trailer

Revealed back in June of 2020, the nostalgia hit strong as fans eagerly looked forward to the release of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. Merge Games, in conjunction with developer, Jankenteam are pleased to reveal Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX will now be launching on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch from June 22, 2021, with a retail price of £14.99/$19.99/€19.99.

Returning over three decades since its initial release on the SEGA Master System in 1986, we’ve got the latest look at the beautiful land of Miracle World. Alex Kidd fans will recognise all their favourite locations from the original game transformed into a modern new art style — and the eagle-eyed among them will be able to see new locations never shown before!

As well as including all of the original content and levels, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX catapults Alex Kidd into a new generation with striking art, improved boss fight systems and different modes! Extra levels will also be included, expanding the lore of the original title to bring a fresh dimension to Alex Kidd in Miracle World.

From Retro Mode which brings back the nostalgia from the Master System classic, allowing players to switch back to a recreated version of the original graphical style, to the new Boss Rush Mode which provides non-stop Rock Paper Scissors action, the DX version of Alex Kidd in Miracle World will include a wealth of extra content to expand on the original Master System version.

Comprising of an array of other updates such as improvements to combat, movement mechanics and new menu systems, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX adds a new level of fluidity to the original classic!

Can you return The Kingdom of Radaxian to its former glory and destroy the evil Janken the Great, who has turned every citizen of the kingdom to stone? Get ready to charge your Power Bracelet and save the kingdom on consoles and PC!

Key Features