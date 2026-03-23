Adventurous Slime (XSX) Review

Published by Ratalaika Games and developed by lightUp, Adventurous Slime is basically palette swapped Beaked Buccaneer. Which is not a negative because this simple, casual, 1-hour Metroid-like is rather pleasant, albeit nothing fancy or overly engaging.

Playing as a slime with the ability to jump and shoot, it is your job to stop an evil that has taken over the land. Eventually, keys will be collected to grant access to new areas, unlocked magic can be used for offense and to destroy specific barriers, and eventually a double jump and glide ability will help reach new places. It takes the classic Metroid formula but keeps the overall difficulty low and easy to understand.

The entire quest can be finished in one sitting, but all the Achievements will be unlocked through natural play by the halfway point so Achievement hunters will want to take note. Personally, I enjoy the bright visuals and low-stress gameplay so I was happy to see the end. Like Beaked Buccaneer, there are large boss battles but they can easily be cheesed, again, further promoting the lower level of challenge.

At first, the player must randomly wander but it doesn’t take long to find the first shop. There, a map can be purchased to better direct the player on where to go next. Then, a map upgrade can be purchased that places a dot on the part of the map that has an item. Without this map feature, this quest would be tedious to traverse. I just sort of wish the map was somehow incorporated into the UI as I found myself clicking the map button with every new screen I entered. Each common enemy drops gold and XP too, making each two-hit battle worth fighting.

Adventurous Slime isn’t a special game, there isn’t much replay value, and it isn’t anything you have not played before. However, don’t let this stop you from putting it on your wishlist. The brief, tightly designed quest, especially with the low difficulty, is something that is appreciated in the modern gaming age. Being honest, I wish more games took this casual but well-polished approach and once again proves good things can come in small packages.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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