Beaked Buccaneer (XSX) Review

Developed by a small indie team and published by Ratalaika Games, Beaked Buccaneer is a 1-hour Metroid-like romp that gets right to the point, doesn’t have any fat, and maintains uncomplicated gameplay throughout. It isn’t fancy but it doesn’t need to be. In fact, this simple and straightforward adventure is refreshing in 2025.

Playing as bird that wants to succeed at being a pirate, the goal is to navigate a lock-and-keyed environment to take down the large boss in each of the four interconnected sections. Along the way are many smaller enemies that provide XP and gold. Meaning, this is more Castlevania, with its leveling and purchasing system as opposed to Metroid’s structure of finding energy tanks to increase health with no XP grinding.

Since the entire quest can be finished during your lunch break, the sense of progression is constant and satisfying. Starting with a simple jump and a short ranged melee attack, the player will eventually gain access to a pistol, a double jump, and wall hop. Then a few keys will be collected, granting access to the boss fight and the next area. The biggest helper comes in the form of purchasable maps. While the player could eventually figure out where to go just by wandering, having access the map upgrades make the quest much more streamlined – a thoughtful feature.

Environmental design has also been created with consideration. Even though the entire interconnected map is ultimately one giant circle-ish shape, defeating a boss merges right into the next unlocked area. Meaning, there is almost no backtracking needed unless the player chooses to grind or look for optional treasures. This uncomplicated approach to the map’s design and respect for the player is welcomed and appreciated. Upon completing the quest, the game tallies the numbers of deaths, chests opened, enemies defeated, and progress percentage just in case you wanted to go back find the things you missed.

As much as I enjoyed this low-cost digital download, I have some minor gripes… mostly because I appreciate this game so much and want it to shine as brightly as possible. First, I wish the melee attack was a little longer and mapped to the X button instead of the B button. Melee is used much more than the ranged pistol attack, which isn’t given to the player until about the halfway point so it is odd pressing the opposite button to attack. Second, the best abilities, like the double jump, are unlocked so late in the game that it isn’t fully enjoyed. Most boss fights can also be cheesed by attacking from the hallway instead of fighting in the open arena. Also, Achievement hunters should take note as all the cheevos will pop quickly without needing to finish the quest… but you should finish the quest because it doesn’t take long and it is good. Finally, Beaked Buccaneer has the Atari package effect. Meaning, the really cool ninja bird depicted in the game’s banner art makes this game look like a dark and gritty comic. Instead, the lighthearted pixel art outfitted with bright primary colors looks absolutely nothing like the badassery of the promo materials.

I wish more devs would take the Beaked Buccaneer approach as it proves it is possible to create an enjoyable Metroid-like experience in a compact presentation. Nothing about this game is special. Nothing here has not been done before. And nothing here is must-play. But what is here is a straightforward, simplified, wholesome game that offers an entertaining, casual experience that doesn’t waste your time by trying to be something it is not. This game knows exactly what it is and achieves its goal of offering a quick but polished experience that doesn’t overstay its welcome.

