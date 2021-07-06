Action platformer Blitz Breaker releases this week by EastAsiaSoft

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 6, 2021
Playstation 4
4
0
previous article
Paradox Error (Xbox One) Review with stream
next article
Arcade flyer Skydrift Infinity gets late July 2021 release date - trailer here
Blitz Breaker
Contents

Blitz Breaker for Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on Wednesday, July 7th for US$4.99/€4.99.

Take the role of a newly built robot named Blitz and try to escape the maniacal machinations of the factory where you were created! Blitz Breaker is a fast-paced action platformer with one big twist – Blitz can’t run. That means you’ll need to jump and air dash everywhere you go, navigating the confines of the perilous factory by wall-jumping, avoiding traps and enemy weapons, smashing into barricades and thinking strategically.

Timing is key! Perfect your jumping and 4-way dashing skills to earn stars, which can be used to unlock new heads to dress up Blitz. Discover secrets and open portals to reach even more extreme challenges along the way. With the help of your friendly computer helper Chip, you’ll need to clear more than a hundred lovingly crafted levels for Blitz to reach safety… and freedom!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
4.0
3
 
Paradox Error (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Blink: Rogues (Switch) Review
4.0
Platforms
 
Castle Flipper
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
 
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil: Village (PC) Review
 
Snake Man Adventure
Snake Man’s Adventure (PC) Review
 
Ayo the Clown
Platformer Ayo the Clown gets July release date on Switch and PC
 
Cyjin The Cyborg Ninja
Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja (PC) (Early Access) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer here

by SquallSnake on July 6, 2021
Daedalic Entertainment has unveiled a new developer’s interview for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum during today’s NACON Connect livestream, where the game’s co-publisher showcased new trailers and footage of its upcoming titles. The stealth-action [...]
3
 
Pile Up Box by

Pile Up! Box by Box coming to consoles

by SquallSnake on July 6, 2021
Long have you waited, but now the time has come! No longer is this family-friendly cooperative 3D platformer limited to the confines of the PC-gamer. Now you can experience the full power of this fully boxed cardboard platformer on your couch or on the [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums