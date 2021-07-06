Action platformer Blitz Breaker releases this week by EastAsiaSoft

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Blitz Breaker for Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on Wednesday, July 7th for US$4.99/€4.99.

Take the role of a newly built robot named Blitz and try to escape the maniacal machinations of the factory where you were created! Blitz Breaker is a fast-paced action platformer with one big twist – Blitz can’t run. That means you’ll need to jump and air dash everywhere you go, navigating the confines of the perilous factory by wall-jumping, avoiding traps and enemy weapons, smashing into barricades and thinking strategically.



Timing is key! Perfect your jumping and 4-way dashing skills to earn stars, which can be used to unlock new heads to dress up Blitz. Discover secrets and open portals to reach even more extreme challenges along the way. With the help of your friendly computer helper Chip, you’ll need to clear more than a hundred lovingly crafted levels for Blitz to reach safety… and freedom!