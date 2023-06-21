Action adventure Reverie: Sweet As Edition coming to consoles soon

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Save an island in peril on a childhood holiday.

With restless spirits threatening the safety of Toromi Island’s inhabitants, Tai must venture through dangerous dungeons and across a variety of environments to put the spirits to rest. All in a summer holiday!

Reverie is an action adventure game set on a fictional island in New Zealand, inspired by the legend of Maui and the Giant Fish where the demigod himself fishes up the North Island with a powerful fishhook.

Reverie: Sweet As Edition contains various updates, including:

Nightmare Difficulty Mode

New Mini-game

Updated Sprites

120 FPS Mode

Quick Select Item Wheel

Stamp System (in-game trophy system equivalent)

Additional NPC Dialogue

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: June 28, 2023

Price: US$12.99 / €12.99