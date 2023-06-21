Action adventure Reverie: Sweet As Edition coming to consoles soon

Save an island in peril on a childhood holiday.
With restless spirits threatening the safety of Toromi Island’s inhabitants, Tai must venture through dangerous dungeons and across a variety of environments to put the spirits to rest. All in a summer holiday!
Reverie is an action adventure game set on a fictional island in New Zealand, inspired by the legend of Maui and the Giant Fish where the demigod himself fishes up the North Island with a powerful fishhook.
Reverie: Sweet As Edition contains various updates, including:
- Nightmare Difficulty Mode
- New Mini-game
- Updated Sprites
- 120 FPS Mode
- Quick Select Item Wheel
- Stamp System (in-game trophy system equivalent)
- Additional NPC Dialogue
- Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Release date: June 28, 2023
- Price: US$12.99 / €12.99
- Six dungeons to fight and puzzle your way through.
- Use unique weapons and items to solve puzzles and defeat menacing bosses.
- Explore varied environments and find the secrets of Toromi Island.
- Collect hidden feathers from New Zealand’s many beautiful native birds.
- Story inspired by a Maori legend.
