Absolute Drift Switch trailer here

Absolute Drift, by Funselektor Labs, is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 3.
Absolute Drift is a top-down minimalist driving game with tight corners and brutalist architecture, where you need to master the art of drifting. The game is all about ‘Sliding Sideways’. Drivers can whip their vehicle round obstacles in Free-Roam and compete in drift events including Driftkhana (time-limited missions), The Midnight Events, Drift Tracks and Mountain Drifting.
Also starting today, Nintendo Drift fans can already pre-order the game with a 20% discount.
SquallSnake
