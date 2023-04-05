4p co-op shooter Dogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story releasing soon – trailer here

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie publisher Hound Picked Games, with US developer Katsu Entertainment LLC, announced the forthcoming release of Dogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story that will be due out on all digital stores for the Xbox Series. PlayStation 4 (playable on PS5), Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam + Epic Games Store) on April 13th priced at $18 / €18.

Dogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story is a creation of love and dedication and commemorates the studios 10th anniversary as they go back to one of their first original IPs which was released in 2013 on PC and mobile, Sausage Bomber, to create a bigger, bolder and even more challenging sequel for PC and console platforms!

Moving Forward to the Past

10 years since the end of the Sausage war and the victory of the Sausage Corps. Sausage weapon technology brought peace and huge growth in the fields of science, industry, medicine… ushering an unprecedented era of prosperity. Yet, from the shadows of the old world, a new threat rises: the terrorist organisation the Vega Nation! The Sausage Bomber corps must once again rise to protect the world with brand new Sausage based weaponry!

Explosive Challenges – You choose!

Dogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story features four difficulty levels, as well as a speedrun mode that dynamically scales the intensity of the game, so there are plenty of options for playing the game the way you want to. As you progress through the game and beat missions you unlock new weapons that you can equip on your plane. With 24 weapons there’s a ton of replayability as you experiment with different loadout combinations. Players will find certain loadouts may make short work of particular missions, or maybe you want to challenge yourself so you pick weapons that require a little more finesse.

“We want all our friends to be able to play the game and have a good time, so we included accessibility features such as auto-fire and the ability to disable rendering of backgrounds and other potentially distracting elements to make it more accessible to everyone.” – Anthony Marinello, lead developer at Katsu Entertainment.

Features:

-4-player drop-in / drop-out cooperative play.

-Battle across nine distinct environments, each with its own enemy types.

-Play as different pilots with unique planes and abilities.

-Over 250 weapon combinations to choose.

-Hand-drawn sprites and painted backgrounds.

-Epic battles with over-the-top mega bosses.

-Built-in speedrun support.

-Original soundtrack by composer Dale North (Wizard of Legend, RWBY: Arrowfell, Dreamscaper).

-Created/developed by an experienced industry team.