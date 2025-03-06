3D Don’t Die Mr. Robot is a frantic arcade action game coming to consoles soon

Take the role of Mr. Robot who has been trapped in a highly dangerous and rather fruity dimension called the Neon Dunjun. The only way to survive is to collect fruits which explode on contact, destroying any enemies in their blast radius, helping Mr. Robot to cheat death for a few more moments. To assist him further, exploding fruits set off a chain reaction, causing other fruit to explode – filling the screen with destruction and more importantly, POINTS!

3D Don’t Die Mr. Robot is a reboot of the 2D cult hit with a whole new dimension of delights! There’s remix mode with hand-made challenges, arcade mode with its high-scoring but mind-melting purity and lime attack mode with, well… limes! Top-down arena combat has never been more juicy!