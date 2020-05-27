2D shooter Rigid Force Redux coming to Switch and Xbox One

by squallsnake on May 27, 2020
Award-winning Indie games publisher, Headup is delighted to announce that Rigid Force Redux, a horizontal shoot ‘em up with modern 3D-Graphics, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Developed by com8com1, a studio led by Marcel Rebenstorf, who previously worked at Ubisoft Blue Byte on titles such as the ANNO series and Might and Magic Heroes Online, Rigid Force Redux breathes new life into the classic side-scrolling shooter genre with its lovingly hand-crafted 3D models, stunning environments, detailed effects, and an electrifying Synthwave soundtrack.

Rigid Force Redux is the vastly improved console version of Rigid Force Alpha, self-published by com8com1 on Steam in August 2018. Completely redeveloped in the Unity engine, Rigid Force Redux combines the acclaimed original gameplay with numerous improvements such as ultra-smooth 60 FPS for fluid gameplay, vastly improved difficulty balancing and overhauled visuals, effects and user interfaces.

About Rigid Force Redux
Battle it out against huge swarms of enemies, heavy gunships, laser wielding mechs and giant alien creatures. Every enemy has its own unique and challenging strategy, from the tiniest creature up to the largest boss. Arm your fighter with numerous upgradeable weapon systems and supplemental Force Shards! Collect Energy Orbs to fill up your energy supply and eventually unleash an extremely powerful blast against your foes! Just in case the extensive, action-packed Main Mission is not enough, try the challenging Arcade and Boss Rush Modes, defend your ranking in the global leaderboards and grab all 40 achievements.

Features:
● Classic side-scrolling shoot’em up action with modern 3D graphics
● Smooth 60 FPS for fluid gameplay
● Unique weapons and power-up systems inspired by the genre classics
● A wide variety of enemies, challenging mid-bosses and enormous end bosses
● An exciting story mode with animated cutscenes
● Six different action-packed 3D stages
● Additional Arcade and Boss Rush game modes for extended high score runs
● Adjustable difficulty levels — for beginners to shmup masters
● Improved UI and visuals, including a brand new character design by Manga Artist Damurushi
● Leaderboards and 40 unlockable achievements with brand-new full-screen illustrations
● Original synthwave soundtrack by DREAMTIME featuring Michael Chait

