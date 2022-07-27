2D pixel side scroller Arsonist Heaven now available

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Get ready to blaze through your enemies with as much firepower as you can carry! It’s hunt or be hunted in a game of side-scrolling survival. Arsonist Heaven is an action platformer presented in retro pixel art style. Take the role of a hunter in a flame-retardant hazard suit and equipped with a jet pack as you traverse a wide variety of biomes, from forests and icy mountains to deserts and volcanic caverns.

But be careful! Each stage is filled with roving enemies. Some monsters attack with brute force, while others carry melee weapons or emit magic projectiles. To even the odds and eliminate them before they take you down, you’ll need to utilize an arsenal of unique firearms, launchers and flamethrowers. Once ammo is depleted, be sure to have another weapon on-hand or you’ll be left defenseless! The jet pack could be your savior, but fuel is limited. It’s a brutal ballet of balancing resources as you outlast the opposition!