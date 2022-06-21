2021: Moon Escape is a new original Gameboy game like Zelda: Link’s Awakening but in space

2021: Moon Escape is a brand new original Gameboy game released in 2022. I was able to get a preview version of the game straight from the publisher, Incube8 Games, and wanted to test this out.
This top-down action RPG is basically Zelda only instead of a sword you have a gun and instead of being stranded on a tropical island you are stranded on a moon with aliens.
There is an upgrade system. Dungeons. A vast over world map. Plenty of well written text. Many things to collect. This game is pretty awesome and this isn’t the final build. From what I played in this stream, this is going to be a killer game. Super excited for the the final product.
