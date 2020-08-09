2 more NeoGeo Pocket Color titles now available on Switch

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

KING OF FIGHTERS R-2 and SAMURAI SHODOWN! 2 have come to the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION!



SNK launched the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR, a literal pocket-sized handheld gaming system back in 1999. Many games were made for it, and finally, some of those amazing classics are finding their way to the Nintendo Switch though the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION. Not only are these games perfectly emulated to look and play as they did back on the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR, but advancements in technology have enabled them to be played together with a friend with just one copy, and you can even change the virtual exterior designs on a whim! Now, KING OF FIGHTERS R-2 and SAMURAI SHODOWN! 2 joins the wildly popular SNK GALS’ FIGHTERS together on the Nintendo Switch. More games are on the way so stay tuned!

Take the popular hit fighting game THE KING OF FIGHTERS wherever you go! Create a team of three fighters and aim for the top!

■ 23 fighters in total, including hidden characters! Of course, the game is also in color, bringing these characters into sharper, more vivid definition!

■ Edit a fighter in Making Mode for an extra spin on the game! *Not available during DC data transfer

■ Take on a friend in either Tabletop Mode or Handheld Mode. Find out who is worthy of the KOF throne!



[Information]



Title: KING OF FIGHTERS R-2



Genre: Versus Fighting Game



Platform: Nintendo Switch （Download）



Release Date: August 7th, 2020



Price: ＄7.99



Players: 1 to 2 players



ESRB: Everyone 10+



Store: Nintendo eShop

HAOHMARU, TACHIBANA UKYO, NAKORURU, and many other fan favorites dive straight into 16-bit battles in SAMURAI SHODOWN! 2

Customize your character and take down the big baddie!

■ Each character has two playstyles (slash and burst), so pick which one you feel comfortable with!

■ Completing certain requirements nets you special cards that can power up your characters!

■ Find out who has the true Samurai Spirit by taking on a friend in either Tabletop Mode or Handheld Mode!

*Though this game is now individually priced, it was originally released as a free pre-order bonus for SAMURAI SHODOWN on the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to check if you already have the game before purchasing.



[Information]



Title: SAMURAI SHODOWN! 2



Genre: Versus Fighting Game



Platform: Nintendo Switch （Download）



Release Date: August 7th, 2020



Price: ＄7.99



Players: 1 to 2 players



ESRB: Everyone



Store: Nintendo eShop