1992 Amiga shooter Apidya getting full 24-bit remake

The legendary 1992 Amiga shoot ’em up Apidya is making its long-awaited comeback. Apidya’ Special is an authentic, 24-bit pixel remake — no 3D models, no AI upscaling — just handcrafted pixels and passion. Launching in 2026 for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, it delivers a nostalgic yet expanded experience.

Developed by the original team, together with a devoted Apidya super-fan-turned-developer, Apidya’ Special is based on a previously abandoned 1990s console port, combining original assets with all-new pixel art, additional authentic sound effects, and remixed music. Legendary composer Chris Hülsbeck contributes an exclusive, completely rearranged soundtrack which has never been released.

Players can experience Apidya’ Special in true widescreen with new parallax effects or switch to the original Amiga 4:3 mode that looks, plays, and sounds exactly like 1992. Optional CRT effects with simulated shadow mask, scan lines, and phosphor bloom recreate the classic display feel.

Key Features:

Authentic Remake – Completely rebuilt from scratch; no emulation.

Two Visual Modes – Seamlessly switch between HD widescreen or original Amiga 4:3 presentation.

Exclusive Chris Hülsbeck OST – Newly arranged soundtrack alongside remixed and classic tracks.

Retro Visual Effects – Optional CRT shaders, bloom, and authentic scanline simulation.

Expanded Worlds – 5 diverse themed worlds (Meadow, Pond, Sewers, Cyber, Lair), up to 5 levels each, 20 unique bosses, and hidden special stages.

Fresh Surprises – Randomized in-game events like “Night Mode” with new enemy sprites.

Co-op Mode – Second player controls one of the helper drones.

Accessibility Options – Modernized difficulty settings to make the game enjoyable for all generations (including the original devs).

“We never thought we’d return to Apidya after all these years,” said Peter Thierolf, original creator of the game. “but with new technology, the right team, and the passion of the community, we can finally deliver the version we always dreamed about.”

A cult classic cherished by European retro gamers for over three decades, Apidya’ Special is poised to bring its insect-fueled action to a new generation — while giving veterans the most faithful and feature-rich version ever made.

As hardcoregaming101.net mentioned in their huge database: “Apidya is arguably the best horizontal shoot-em-up ever released for the Amiga platform and remains enjoyable to this day.”