100 in 1 Game Collection now available on Switch and PC

Maximum Entertainment is excited to announce that 100 in 1 Game Collection, a massive multi-genre arcade compilation, is available now on Steam and Nintendo Switch. With one hundred games in one vibrant package, players of all ages can enjoy endless entertainment—whether playing solo or teaming up with friends in multiplayer mode.

100 in 1 Game Collection combines nostalgic charm with fresh, engaging gameplay. Fans of classic arcade action will find plenty to love, from brain-teasing puzzles and fast-paced action to clever strategy games. The collection includes all the games from 30 in 1 Game Collection, Volumes 1 & 2, plus 40 brand-new games to keep players entertained for hours.

Meet an eclectic cast of characters—including Magrat the Witch, Harvey the Weird Fish, and Stephanie the Green Cow—as they journey through an ever-changing world of quirky challenges. Whether you’re aiming for high scores in multiplayer or honing your skills in single-player, there’s something for everyone in 100 in 1 Game Collection.