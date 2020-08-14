Zombie Driver will be playable on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility

by squallsnake on August 14, 2020
Contents

All PlayStation 3 owners that have bought any edition of Zombie Driver HD on the platform or if they added the game to their account through PlayStation Plus will get Zombie Driver: Immortal Edition for PlayStation 4 free of charge. Moreover, all current PlayStation 4 owners that decide to purchase the PlayStation 5 will be able to play the game on the new platform thanks to its backwards compatibility with its predecessor. And all that through one purchase only, done either now or in the past.

You can check out our coverage of Zombie Driver on Switch HERE.

The PlayStation 4 version of Zombie Driver: Immortal Edition is a fine-crafted remastering of the classic title, featuring all the DLCs that the developers have released thus far, and improved to deliver 60 frames per second gameplay with no compromises. Gamers will be able to enjoy 30 missions on the Story Mode, dozens of high-octane Blood Race events, and several arenas on the endless Slaughter Mode. With other words, players will get the chance to now relive the memories of playing the game, or experience it for the first time in the best possible quality.

ZOMBIE DRIVER IMMORTAL EDITION – MAIN FEATURES:

  • Horrifyingly entertaining modes:
  1. Story:

– Epic boss fights with enormous mutated zombies.
– Defending key targets against huge waves of zombies.
– Racing against time to rescue survivors.
– Transporting dangerous cargo.
– Spraying zombie repellent around town.
– 13 different vehicles to drive including a fire truck, a bulldozer, and even a tank.

  1. Blood Race:

– Race – classic racing spiced up with guns and loads of zombies.
– Eliminator – take out as many vehicles as you can before the time runs out.
– Endurance – there’s a bomb on your car and it’s ticking. Race through checkpoints to extend your time.

  1. Slaughter:

– Fight through endless waves of zombies.
– Upgrade your car on the fly.
– Kill thousands of zombies.

  • Nine different upgrades that can transform even an innocent taxi into a Chariot of Death.
  • Miniguns, flamethrowers, rocket launchers, and dual rail guns.
  • Vicious zombie types – even zombie dogs.
  • Advanced, dynamic combo system with tricks – and hordes of zombies to try it on.
  • All previously released DLC extensions have been incorporated into the Immortal Edition. The Apocalypse Pack, Tropical Race Rage, Burning Garden of Slaughter, and Brutal Car Skins have been included in the game as rewards for completing gameplay objectives.
