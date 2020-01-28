Xbox Live Games With Gold For February 2020

by squallsnake on January 28, 2020
XBOX 360
11
0
Contents

For the month of February, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will receive four new free games.

On Xbox One, Xbox Live Gold members can download TT Isle of Man ($71.99) for free during the month of February. Call of Cthulhu ($39.99) will be available as a free download from February 16th to March 15th.

On Xbox 360, starting February 1st, Fable Heroes ($9.99) will be free for Xbox Live Gold members through February 15th. Then on February 16th, Xbox Live Gold Members can download Star Wars Battlefront ($9.99) for free through February 29th.

Comments
