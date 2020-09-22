Xbox games on sale for the week of September 22, 2020

by squallsnake on September 22, 2020
XBOX 360
14
0
Contents

The following Xbox games are on sale through September 28, 2020:

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Agent A: A Puzzle In DisguiseXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Almost There: The PlatformerXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG*
Bully Scholarship EditionXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
CrashbotsXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Crimson KeepXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Dark Quest 2Xbox One Game50%DWG*
Devil May Cry 4 Special EditionXbox One Game70%DWG*
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter BundleXbox One Game75%DWG*
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume PackAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super Dante/Super VergilAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs)Xbox One Game20%DWG*
Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red OrbsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 5 Blue OrbsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 In-game Unlock BundleAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Super Character 3-PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – 1 Blue OrbAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – 3 Blue OrbsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Hero ColorsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Style Rank AnnouncersAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Title CallsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Cavaliere RAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC1 Battle Track 3-PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC2 Battle Track 3-PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC3 Battle Track 3-PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC4 Battle Track 3-PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Gerbera GP01Add-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Live Action CutscenesAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Mega BusterAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Pasta BreakerAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Sweet SurrenderAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry HD CollectionXbox One Game50%DWG*
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE BundleXbox One Game50%DWG*
Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1Xbox One Game33%DWG*
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive EditionXbox One Game67%DWG*
Dragon Ball FighterZXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
DUCATI – 90th AnniversaryXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HDXbox One Game50%DWG*
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredXbox One Game50%DWG*
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD RemasterXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGEXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADESXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HDXbox One Game50%DWG*
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACKAdd-On50%DWG*
FINAL FANTASY XV Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUSAdd-On50%DWG*
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNISAdd-On50%DWG*
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTOAdd-On50%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto IVXbox One Backward Compatible65%Publisher Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium EditionXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One Game35%Publisher Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox One Game35%Publisher Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasXbox One Backward Compatible33%Publisher Sale
GreedFallXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
HeadspunXbox One Game33%DWG*
HoverXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Hunt: ShowdownXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Hunt: Showdown – Master Hunter EditionXbox One Game50%DWG*
IkarugaXbox One Backward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re MindAdd-On25%DWG*
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEOXbox One Game25%DWG*
L.A. NoireXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Metaloid: OriginXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
Miden TowerXbox Play Anywhere30%DWG*
Minesweeper GeniusXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture PackAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker PackAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: DLC CollectionAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat 11: AftermathXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack BundleXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath KollectionXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
MudRunner – American Wilds EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
MudRunner – American Wilds ExpansionAdd-On60%DWG*
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4Xbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
OthercideXbox One Game25%DWG*
Plague Universe: Strategy Rpg BundleXbox One Game75%DWG*
Raccoon City EditionXbox One Game40%Franchise Sale
Radiant SilvergunXbox One Backward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Red Dead RedemptionXbox One Backward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
RER2 Episode Four: MetamorphosisAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
RER2 Episode Three: JudgmentAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
RER2 Episode Two: ContemplationAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident EvilXbox One Game75%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 0Xbox One Game75%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC PackAdd-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Chris Model”Add-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Jill Model”Add-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Original Ver. Soundtrack SwapAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 3Xbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 4Xbox One Game60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 5Xbox One Game60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 6Xbox One Game60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol.1Add-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Game Pass50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Season PassAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 End of ZoeAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Banned Footage Vol.2Add-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica XXbox One Backward Compatible80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-PackAdd-On33%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-PackAdd-On33%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-PackAdd-On33%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox One Game60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 BundleXbox One Game60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One Game60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume PackAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season PassAdd-On75%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Triple PackXbox One Game60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins BundleXbox One Game75%Franchise Sale
Rockstar Table TennisXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Romancing SaGa 2Xbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
SEUM: Speedrunners from HellXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Storm BoyXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Straimium ImmortalyXbox One Game40%DWG*
Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed IslandsXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
The Office QuestXbox One Game25%DWG*
Three Fourths Home: Extended EditionXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Xbox One X Enhanced85%DWG*
Tour de France 2017Xbox One Game80%DWG*
TumblestoneXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
Uncanny ValleyXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Untitled Goose GameXbox Game Pass25%Spotlight Sale
Warhammer: ChaosbaneXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG*
Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe EditionXbox One Game65%DWG*
Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus EditionXbox One Game70%DWG*
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMAXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
XenoRaptorXbox One Game40%DWG*
Yet Another Zombie Defense HDXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
ArcaniAGames On Demand75%DWG*
Bully Scholarship EditionBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry 4Games On Demand80%DWG*
Devil May Cry HD CollectionGames On Demand80%DWG*
DmC Devil May CryGames On Demand80%DWG*
DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s DownfallAdd-On80%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto IVBackward Compatible65%Publisher Sale
Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasBackward Compatible33%Publisher Sale
IkarugaBackward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Radiant SilvergunBackward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Red Dead RedemptionBackward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 0Games On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 4Games On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 5Games On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories BundleAdd-On80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 6Games On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica XBackward Compatible80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon CityGames On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Echo Six Expansion Pack 2Add-On80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsGames On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume PackAdd-On80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season PassAdd-On80%Franchise Sale
Rockstar Table TennisBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2Games On Demand75%DWG*
