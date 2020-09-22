Xbox games on sale for the week of September 22, 2020

The following Xbox games are on sale through September 28, 2020:
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|ArcaniA
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Bully Scholarship Edition
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Devil May Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|DmC Devil May Cry
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Backward Compatible
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Ikaruga
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Radiant Silvergun
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Red Dead Redemption
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 0
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil 4
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle
|Add-On
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Echo Six Expansion Pack 2
|Add-On
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
