Xbox games on sale for the week of October 6, 2020

by squallsnake on October 6, 2020
XBOX 360
The following Xbox games are discounted through October 12, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Ancestors: The Humankind OdysseyXbox One Game50%DWG*
ASCENDANCE – First HorizonXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s CreedXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity PackXbox One Game75%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One Game70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: ChinaXbox One Game60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: IndiaXbox One Game60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: RussiaXbox One Game60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IIXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One Game60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One Game70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed RogueXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold EditionXbox One Game70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One Game70%DWG*
Batman: Arkham CollectionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Battle Chasers: NightwarXbox Game Pass60%Spotlight Sale
BLEED 2Xbox One Game75%DWG*
Call of Juarez GunslingerXbox One Backward Compatible65%DWG*
Call of Juarez: Bound in BloodXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Call of Juarez: The CartelXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Cars 3: Driven to WinXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Doodle God: Crime CityXbox Play Anywhere60%DWG*
ElexXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
F1 2018Xbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Hitman 2 – Expansion PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Hitman 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Hitman HD Enhanced CollectionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Hyper JamXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
JackQuestXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Jagged Alliance: Rage!Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced EditionXbox One Game75%DWG*
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesXbox One Backward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
LEGO CITY UndercoverXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
LEGO DC Super-VillainsXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
LEGO Harry Potter CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
LEGO Jurassic WorldXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel CollectionXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Super HeroesXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel’s AvengersXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force AwakensXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
LEGO The IncrediblesXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
LEGO WorldsXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Mad MaxXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Mafia II: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
Mars: War LogsXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Metal Wolf Chaos XDXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Momonga Pinball AdventuresXbox One Game67%Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat 11Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat PackAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Mortal Kombat 11: AftermathXbox One X Enhanced40%Publisher Sale
Mortal Kombat XLXbox One Game55%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross EncoreXbox One Game60%DWG*
Narcos: Rise Of The CartelsXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call BundleXbox One Game70%DWG*
Outbreak Narrative CollectionXbox One Game50%DWG*
Pixel GladiatorXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Redeemer – Enhanced EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Redout – Mars PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Redout – Space Exploration PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Restless HeroXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
RIDE 3 – Season PassAdd-On75%Spotlight Sale
Scribblenauts Mega PackXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Scribblenauts ShowdownXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Shalnor Legends: Sacred LandsXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
Shikhondo – Soul EaterXbox One Game67%DWG*
ShinyXbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight Sale
SnowRunnerXbox One X Enhanced33%DWG*
SnowRunner – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced33%DWG*
SnowRunner – Season PassAdd-On20%DWG*
Styx: Shards of DarknessXbox One Game80%DWG*
The Catch: Carp & CoarseXbox One Game25%DWG*
The King’s BirdXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
The LEGO Games BundleXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
The LEGO Movie 2 VideogameXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
The LEGO Movie VideogameXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video GameXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe EditionXbox One Game50%DWG*
Train Sim World: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – BochumAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Train Sim World: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San JoseAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Vosaria: Lair of the ForgottenXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
War TheatreXbox Play Anywhere70%Spotlight Sale
Whipseey and the Lost AtlasXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
WindboundXbox One Game20%DWG*
WRC 7 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG*
WuppoXbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight Sale
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Xenon RacerXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alone In The DarkGames On Demand75%DWG*
Assassin’s CreedBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed BrotherhoodBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IIBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IIIBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed RogueBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s CreedIV Black FlagBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Call of Juarez: Bound in BloodBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Call of Juarez: GunslingerBackward Compatible65%DWG*
Call of Juarez: The CartelBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Fantastic PetsGames On Demand75%DWG*
