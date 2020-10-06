Xbox games on sale for the week of October 6, 2020

The following Xbox games are discounted through October 12, 2020.
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% DWG* ASCENDANCE – First Horizon Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One Game 70% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG* Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG* Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 60% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One Game 70% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 70% DWG* Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale BLEED 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG* Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG* Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG* Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Doodle God: Crime City Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG* Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale F1 2018 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG* Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale Hyper Jam Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale JackQuest Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG* LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Mad Max Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG* Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG* Metal Wolf Chaos XD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Sale Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass Add-On 75% Publisher Sale Momonga Pinball Adventures Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 55% Publisher Sale MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle Xbox One Game 70% DWG* Outbreak Narrative Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Pixel Gladiator Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Redeemer – Enhanced Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* Redout – Mars Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale Redout – Space Exploration Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale Restless Hero Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG* RIDE 3 – Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight Sale Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale Shikhondo – Soul Eater Xbox One Game 67% DWG* Shiny Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG* SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG* SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG* Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 80% DWG* The Catch: Carp & Coarse Xbox One Game 25% DWG* The King’s Bird Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Train Sim World: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – Bochum Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale Train Sim World: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale War Theatre Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Spotlight Sale Whipseey and the Lost Atlas Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale Windbound Xbox One Game 20% DWG* WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG* Wuppo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* Xenon Racer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Alone In The Dark
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed II
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG*
|Call of Juarez: The Cartel
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Fantastic Pets
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*