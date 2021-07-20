Xbox games on sale for the week of July 20, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through July 26, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|1500 Paladins Crystals
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|2500 Paladins Crystals
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight Sale
|3500 Paladins Crystals
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight Sale
|39 Days to Mars
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|DWG*
|400 Paladins Crystals
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|800 Paladins Crystals
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|8000 Paladins Crystals
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ailment
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Almost There: The Platformer
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|DWG*
|Apex Legends – Champion Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Batman: Return To Arkham
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Battlefield 1
|EA Play
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield V Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Biped
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|DWG*
|Bite the Bullet
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Book of Demons
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|DWG*
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Carto
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|DWG*
|Cave Bad
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cave Digger
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|DWG*
|Citadel: Forged With Fire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Cosmic Top Secret
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Cozy Grove
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG*
|Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|DWG*
|Darksiders
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|DIRT 5 Year One Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Spotlight Sale
|F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallen Knight
|Launch Discount
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|FIFA 21 NXT LVL EDITION Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|Spotlight Sale
|FIFA 21 Standard Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Frostpunk: Console Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|DWG*
|Genetic Disaster
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Glaive: Brick Breaker
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|GRID Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hitman 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2 – Black Manta
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2 – Darkseid
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2 – Enchantress
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2 – Red Hood
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2 – Starfire
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1
|Add-On
|70%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2
|Add-On
|70%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 3
|Add-On
|70%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2: Hellboy
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2: Infinite Transforms
|Add-On
|70%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2: Raiden
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2: Sub-Zero
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice 2: TMNT
|Add-On
|70%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice – The Atom
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|JackQuest
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Journey of the Broken Circle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Knockout City
|EA Play
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Knockout City Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|L.A. Noire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|LEGO Batman
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO The Hobbit
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Madden NFL 21 NXT LVL EDITION Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|Spotlight Sale
|Madden NFL 21 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mafia II: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Marble Duel
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion
|Add-On
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion
|Add-On
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Blade Of Galadriel Story Expansion
|Add-On
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
|Add-On
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – Fujin
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – Masquerade Skin Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – Mileena
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – Nightwolf
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – Rain
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – Rambo
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – RoboCop
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – Shang Tsung
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – Shao Kahn
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – Sheeva
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – Sindel
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – Spawn
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – Terminator T-800
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – The Joker
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat X
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Alien
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Goro
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Jason Voorhees
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Leatherface
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Predator
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Tremor
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Triborg
|Add-On
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Mortal Shell
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|NHL 21
|EA Play
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Nowhere Prophet
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo Antunes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Roundguard
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|Skate 3 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Smoots Summer Games
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|SnowRunner
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|SnowRunner – Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|DWG*
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|EA Play
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|EA Play
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Star Wars Squadrons
|EA Play
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Deadly Dozen
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Rise of Numibia
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Supraland
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tennis World Tour
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|DWG*
|Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG*
|Tesla Force
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|DWG*
|Tesla vs Lovecraft Game of the Year Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|DWG*
|The Crew 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|The Path of Motus
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4
|EA Play
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Survivalists
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|The Wolf Among Us
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2
|EA Play
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Train Sim World 2, LGV Méditerranée: Marseille – Avignon
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Train Sim World 2: Hauptstrecke Hamburg – Lübeck
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|UFC 4
|EA Play
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Under the Jolly Roger
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|DWG*
|Wizard of Legend
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|World War Z – Marseille Episode DLC
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG*
|World War Z – The Professionals Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|World War Z – War Heroes Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Darksiders
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Final Exam
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO Batman
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|WB Games Pub Sale
|MX Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|MX vs. ATV Supercross
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Aloof is a new upcoming puzzle game coming to Switch by RedDeerGames
Aloof is a cute puzzle-battler with adorable animals in which you defend your small islands. The game is perfect for classic Tetris lovers and fans of Puyo Puyo Tetris or Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II. This unique and challenging game, created by ButtonX, [...]
Food puzzle game inbento getting Xbox port in July 2021
Arrange food in your bento box according to the recipes shown on screen while learning the story of being a cat parent and relaxing your mind at the same time. inbento – a unique puzzle game coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on July 30th this year [...]
Check out Aragami 2’s stealth and combat gameplay
Lince Works has given you brief glimpses at the gameplay but, now, the team is excited to take gamers deeper into the evolution of this stealth-action franchise. The new developer walkthrough showcases the completely new combat system built from the [...]
Comments