Xbox games on sale for the week of July 20, 2021

by SquallSnake on July 20, 2021
XBOX One
The following Xbox games are discounted through July 26, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
1500 Paladins CrystalsAdd-On10%Spotlight Sale
2500 Paladins CrystalsAdd-On15%Spotlight Sale
3500 Paladins CrystalsAdd-On15%Spotlight Sale
39 Days to MarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
400 Paladins CrystalsAdd-On10%Spotlight Sale
800 Paladins CrystalsAdd-On10%Spotlight Sale
8000 Paladins CrystalsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
AilmentXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Almost There: The PlatformerXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by DogsSmart Delivery25%DWG*
Apex Legends – Champion EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Batman: Arkham KnightXbox Game Pass60%WB Games Pub Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season PassAdd-On75%WB Games Pub Sale
Batman: Return To ArkhamXbox One X Enhanced70%WB Games Pub Sale
Battlefield 1EA Play70%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 1 They Shall Not PassAdd-On100%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4 Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield V Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
BipedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%DWG*
Bite the BulletXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Book of DemonsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery65%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Cars 3: Driven to WinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%WB Games Pub Sale
CartoXbox Game Pass30%DWG*
Cave BadXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Cave DiggerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%DWG*
Citadel: Forged With FireXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Cosmic Top SecretXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Cozy GroveXbox One X Enhanced20%DWG*
Crime Opera: The Butterfly EffectSmart Delivery30%DWG*
DarksidersXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
DIRT 5 Year One EditionSmart Delivery70%Spotlight Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and PaperXbox Play Anywhere20%Spotlight Sale
EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Spotlight Sale
F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Fallen KnightLaunch Discount10%Spotlight Sale
FIFA 21 NXT LVL EDITION Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S45%Spotlight Sale
FIFA 21 Standard Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SEA Play75%Spotlight Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Frontlines: Fuel of WarXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Frostpunk: Console EditionXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
Genetic DisasterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Glaive: Brick BreakerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
GRID Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Hitman 2Xbox One X Enhanced80%WB Games Pub Sale
Hitman 2 – Expansion PassAdd-On75%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2Xbox Game Pass67%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2 – Black MantaAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2 – DarkseidAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2 – EnchantressAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2 – Red HoodAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2 – StarfireAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2 – Ultimate PackAdd-On80%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1Add-On70%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2Add-On70%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 3Add-On70%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2: HellboyAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2: Infinite TransformsAdd-On70%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2: RaidenAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2: Sub-ZeroAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice 2: TMNTAdd-On70%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice – The AtomAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Injustice: Gods Among UsXbox One Backward Compatible67%WB Games Pub Sale
JackQuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Journey of the Broken CircleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Knockout CityEA Play35%Spotlight Sale
Knockout City Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
L.A. NoireXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
LEGO BatmanXbox One Backward Compatible60%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesXbox One Backward Compatible50%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Season PassAdd-On75%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO CITY UndercoverXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO DC Super-VillainsXbox One X Enhanced75%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season PassAdd-On75%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO Marvel Super HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season PassAdd-On70%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO Marvel’s AvengersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season PassAdd-On60%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force AwakensXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season PassAdd-On60%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO The HobbitXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%WB Games Pub Sale
Madden NFL 21 NXT LVL EDITION Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S45%Spotlight Sale
Madden NFL 21 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SXbox Game Pass75%Spotlight Sale
Mafia II: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Marble DuelXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Mass Effect Legendary EditionSmart Delivery25%Spotlight Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of WarXbox Game Pass67%WB Games Pub Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion PassAdd-On80%WB Games Pub Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Outlaw Tribe Nemesis ExpansionAdd-On75%WB Games Pub Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Slaughter Tribe Nemesis ExpansionAdd-On75%WB Games Pub Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion PassAdd-On75%WB Games Pub Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Blade Of Galadriel Story ExpansionAdd-On75%WB Games Pub Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Desolation of Mordor Story ExpansionAdd-On75%WB Games Pub Sale
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Mortal Kombat 11Smart Delivery60%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat PackAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2Add-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – FujinAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – Klassic MK Movie Skin PackAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – Masquerade Skin PackAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – MileenaAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – NightwolfAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – RainAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – RamboAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – RoboCopAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – Shang TsungAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – Shao KahnAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – SheevaAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – SindelAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – SpawnAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – Terminator T-800Add-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – The JokerAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath ExpansionAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat XXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat X – AlienAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat X – GoroAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Jason VoorheesAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat X – LeatherfaceAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat X – PredatorAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat X – TremorAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal Kombat X – TriborgAdd-On50%WB Games Pub Sale
Mortal ShellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
NHL 21EA Play70%Spotlight Sale
Nowhere ProphetXbox Game Pass30%Spotlight Sale
Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo AntunesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight Sale
RoundguardXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Scribblenauts ShowdownXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%WB Games Pub Sale
Skate 3 (Back Compat)EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Smoots Summer GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
SnowRunnerXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
SnowRunner – Season PassAdd-On20%DWG*
Star Wars Battlefront IIEA Play70%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderEA Play60%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars SquadronsEA Play50%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Deadly DozenAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Rise of NumibiaAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Styx: Shards of DarknessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
SupralandXbox Game Pass30%Spotlight Sale
Tennis World TourXbox One X Enhanced90%DWG*
Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG*
Tesla ForceSmart Delivery70%DWG*
Tesla vs Lovecraft Game of the Year EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
The Crew 2 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
The LEGO Movie VideogameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%WB Games Pub Sale
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%WB Games Pub Sale
The Path of MotusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4EA Play85%Spotlight Sale
The SurvivalistsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
The Wolf Among UsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2EA Play80%Spotlight Sale
Train Sim World 2, LGV Méditerranée: Marseille – AvignonAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Train Sim World 2: Hauptstrecke Hamburg – LübeckAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
UFC 4EA Play50%Spotlight Sale
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Under the Jolly RogerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm GroundXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Wizard of LegendXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
World War Z – Marseille Episode DLCAdd-On40%DWG*
World War Z – The Professionals PackAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
World War Z – War Heroes PackAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-orderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
DarksidersBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Final ExamArcade80%DWG*
Frontlines: Fuel of WarBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Injustice: Gods Among UsBackward Compatible75%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO BatmanBackward Compatible75%WB Games Pub Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesBackward Compatible50%WB Games Pub Sale
MX UnleashedBackward Compatible75%DWG*
MX vs. ATV SupercrossGames On Demand70%DWG*
