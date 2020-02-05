Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 5, 2020

The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through Feb 10, 2020.
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Bully Scholarship Edition*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Dead Island
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island Riptide
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island Riptide – Fashion Victim
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island Riptide – Survivor Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island – Ryder White
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Escape Dead Island
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Final Exam*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Freefall Racers
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas*
|Backward Compatible
|33%
|DWG
|Hydrophobia*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Killer is Dead
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Let’s Sing And Dance
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro 2033
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light – Ranger Mode
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light – Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light – The Chronicles Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light – The Developer Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light – The Faction Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mighty No. 9
|Games On Demand
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Dead Redemption*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Risen
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Risen 2: Dark Waters
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Risen 3 Titan Lords
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Sacred 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Sacred Citadel
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row IV
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row – Gangster-Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row: The Third
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
