Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 5, 2020

by squallsnake on February 5, 2020
The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through Feb 10, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Agents of MayhemXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem BundleXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
AgonyXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Bow to Blood: Last Captain StandingXbox One Game70%DWG
Claire: Extended CutXbox One Game80%DWG
Crash + Spyro Triple Play BundleXbox One Game40%DWG
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-FueledXbox One Game45%DWG
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Crash Team Racing Nitro-FueledXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game BundleXbox One X Enhanced45%DWG
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG
DAKAR 18Xbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Dead Island Definitive CollectionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Dead Island Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Deadlight: Director’s CutXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Diablo III: Eternal CollectionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
Dreamfall ChaptersXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Fenix FuriaXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro TourXbox One Game50%DWG
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Laguna IquitosAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass PackAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Genesis Alpha OneXbox One Game50%DWG
Genesis Alpha One – Rocket Star Corporation PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Grand Theft Auto VXbox One Game50%DWG
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One Game35%DWG
Homefront: The RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ BundleXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
Hunting SimulatorXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
Kingdom Come: DeliveranceXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s LotAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of BastardsAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC CollectionAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the AshesAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal EditionXbox Game Pass30%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans CaponAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the PastAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
KonaXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Let’s Sing CountryXbox One Game30%Publisher Sale
Let’s Sing Country – Platinum EditionXbox One Game33%Publisher Sale
Mega Man 11Xbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man 30th Anniversary BundleXbox One Game33%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy CollectionXbox One Game60%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo PackXbox One Game60%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2Xbox Game Pass50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy CollectionXbox One Game50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2Xbox One Game50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2Xbox One Game50%Anime Month Sale
Metro 2033 ReduxXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Metro ExodusXbox Game Pass67%Publisher Sale
Metro Exodus Expansion PassAdd-On15%Publisher Sale
Metro Exodus Gold EditionXbox Game Pass67%Publisher Sale
Metro Exodus – The Two ColonelsAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
Metro Redux BundleXbox Game Pass80%Publisher Sale
Metro: Last Light ReduxXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Mighty No. 9Xbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Mighty No. 9 – Ray ExpansionAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Mighty No. 9 – Retro HeroAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Minesweeper GeniusXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Moonfall UltimateXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
My Hero One’s JusticeXbox One Game75%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2Xbox One Game50%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full BurstXbox One Game60%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4Xbox One Game60%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To BorutoXbox One Game70%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm LegacyXbox One Game75%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm TrilogyXbox One Game60%Anime Month Sale
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja StormXbox One Game60%Anime Month Sale
ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold EditionXbox One Game85%Anime Month Sale
One Piece World SeekerXbox One X Enhanced60%Anime Month Sale
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Burning BloodXbox One Game85%Anime Month Sale
OnikenXbox One Game40%DWG
Outbreak: The Nightmare CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Outcast – Second ContactXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
OutwardXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Overwatch Legendary EditionXbox One Game67%DWG
Plague Inc: EvolvedXbox One Game60%DWG
Please, Don’t Touch AnythingXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG
Pro Fishing SimulatorXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Railway EmpireXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
Railway Empire – Great Britain & IrelandAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Railway Empire – MexicoAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Realms of Arkania: Blade of DestinyXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Realms of Arkania: Star TrailXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Redeemer – Enhanced EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Saints Row IV: Re-ElectedXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of HellXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Saints Row: Gat out of HellXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG
Spyro Reignited TrilogyXbox One Game50%DWG
Sword Art Online: Fatal BulletXbox Game Pass80%Anime Month Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete EditionXbox Game Pass60%Anime Month Sale
The Outer WorldsXbox Game Pass25%DWG
The Sims 4Xbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Cats & DogsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get FamousAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get To WorkAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get TogetherAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Island LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The SurgeXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
The Surge – Augmented EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
This War of Mine: The Little OnesXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Transport Giant: Gold EditionXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Turok 2: Seeds of EvilXbox One Game65%DWG
ValfarisXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG
VampyrXbox One X Enahnced75%DWG
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – MartyrXbox One Game70%DWG
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe EditionXbox One Game70%DWG
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium editionXbox One Game70%DWG
Welcome To HanwellXbox One Game30%DWG
World War ZXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Bully Scholarship Edition*Backward Compatible60%DWG
Dead IslandGames On Demand70%Publisher Sale
Dead Island RiptideGames On Demand70%Publisher Sale
Dead Island Riptide – Fashion VictimAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Dead Island Riptide – Survivor PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Dead Island – Ryder WhiteAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Escape Dead IslandBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Final Exam*Arcade80%DWG
Freefall RacersGames On Demand70%Publisher Sale
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas*Backward Compatible33%DWG
Hydrophobia*Backward Compatible60%DWG
Killer is DeadBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Let’s Sing And DanceGames On Demand60%Publisher Sale
Metro 2033Games On Demand75%Publisher Sale
Metro: Last LightGames On Demand75%Publisher Sale
Metro: Last Light – Ranger ModeAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Metro: Last Light – Season PassAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Metro: Last Light – The Chronicles PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Metro: Last Light – The Developer PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Metro: Last Light – The Faction PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Mighty No. 9Games On Demand65%Publisher Sale
Red Dead Redemption*Games On Demand67%DWG
RisenGames On Demand70%Publisher Sale
Risen 2: Dark WatersGames On Demand70%Publisher Sale
Risen 3 Titan LordsGames On Demand70%Publisher Sale
Sacred 3Backward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Sacred CitadelBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Saints Row 2Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Saints Row IVBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Saints Row – Gangster-PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Saints Row: Gat Out of HellBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Saints Row: The ThirdBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
