Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 11, 2020

by squallsnake on February 11, 2020
XBOX 360
18
0
Contents

The following discounts are available through Feb 17, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity PackXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – SEASON PASSAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold EditionXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
BATTLESHIPXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
BioShock: The CollectionXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Borderlands 3Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Borderlands 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Borderlands: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Borderlands: The Handsome CollectionXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
BRAWLHALLA – ALL LEGENDS PACKAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
BRAWLHALLA – COLLECTORS PACKAdd-On10%Publisher Sale
BUNDLE – Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure and Sublevel Zero: ReduxXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But WholeXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Capcom Beat ‘Em Up BundleXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Carnival GamesXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Child of LightXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Children Of MortaXbox Game Pass30%Spotlight Sale
Civilization VI Expansion BundleXbox One Game25%Publisher Sale
ClusterTruck*Xbox Game Pass67%DWG
Crash + Spyro Triple Play BundleXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-FueledXbox One Game45%Spotlight Sale
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-FueledXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game BundleXbox One X Enhanced45%Spotlight Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Dangerous Driving*Xbox One X Enhanced45%DWG
Dead CellsXbox Game Pass30%Spotlight Sale
Dead RisingXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising 2Xbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising 2 Off The RecordXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising 4Xbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising 4 Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising 4 Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising Triple Bundle PackXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Degrees Of Separation*Xbox One Game85%DWG
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter BundleXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume PackAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super Dante/Super VergilAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry 4: Special EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs)Xbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (With Red Orbs)Xbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Diablo III: Eternal CollectionXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive EditionXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Dungeons 3 – Clash Of GodsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Dungeons 3 – Evil Of The CaribbeanAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Dungeons 3*Xbox One Game75%DWG
Elea – Episode 1*Xbox One X Enhanced90%DWG
ExtinctionXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season PassAdd-On85%Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Deluxe EditionXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Escape From Durgesh PrisonAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Valley Of The YetisAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Dead Living ZombiesAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Hours Of DarknessAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Lost On MarsAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Large PackAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Medium PackAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL PackAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 – XXL PackXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Insanity BundleXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New DawnXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry PrimalXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Primal Wenja PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
For Honor Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
For Honor Marching Fire EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
For Honor Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Forsaken Remastered*Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle*Xbox Game Pass35%DWG
Guilt Battle Arena*Xbox One X Enhanced65%DWG
Hasbro Family Fun PackXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Hitman 2 – Gold Edition*Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
Hitman 2*Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
Hungry Shark WorldXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure*Xbox One Game25%DWG
Just Dance 2020Xbox One Game30%Publisher Sale
Lichtspeer: Double Speer EditionXbox Game Pass60%Spotlight Sale
Mafia IIIXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Mafia III Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite SigmaAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Stone Seekers Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite VenomAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Winter SoldierAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite World Warriors Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: InfiniteXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Avenging Army Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black PantherAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black WidowAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character PassAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Cosmic Crusaders Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Monster HunterAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Mystic Masters Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume PassAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition*Xbox Game Pass50%DWG
Monopoly PlusXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Monster Hunter World – Additional Gesture Bundle 2Add-On40%Publisher Sale
Monster Hunter World – Additional Gesture Bundle 4Add-On40%Publisher Sale
Monster Hunter World: IceborneXbox Game Pass25%Publisher Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital DeluxeXbox Game Pass25%Publisher Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master EditionXbox Game Pass33%Publisher Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital DeluxeXbox Game Pass33%Publisher Sale
Monster Hunter: WorldXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
MudRunner – American Wilds Edition*Xbox Game Pass67%DWG
MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion*Add-On50%DWG
MudRunner*Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2Xbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
NBA 2K20Xbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
NBA 2K20 Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
NBA 2K20 Legend EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Onimusha: WarlordsXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Spotlight Sale
Overwatch Legendary EditionXbox One Game67%Spotlight Sale
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyXbox One Game33%Publisher Sale
Plague Road*Xbox One Game70%DWG
Professional Farmer 2017Xbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Professional Farmer 2017 – Cattle & CultivationAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold EditionXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 5Xbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 6Xbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 Banned Footage Vol.1Add-On40%Publisher Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 Banned Footage Vol.2Add-On40%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Play Anywhere25%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Publisher Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 End of ZoeAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 BundleXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season PassAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
RiskXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – RemasteredXbox One Game55%Publisher Sale
Secret Neighbor*Xbox Game Pass20%DWG
Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceXbox One X Enhanced35%Spotlight Sale
Shred It!Xbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIXbox One X Enhanced35%Publisher Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition*Xbox One Game80%DWG
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Spyro Reignited TrilogyXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Starlink: Battle For AtlasXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
STEEPXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
STEEP 90s DLCAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
STEEP Credits Bronze PackAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
STEEP Credits Diamond PackAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
STEEP Credits Gold PackAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
STEEP Credits Silver PackAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
STEEP Road to the OlympicsAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
STEEP Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
STEEP Welcome PackAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
STEEP X Games DLCAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
STEEP X Games Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
STEEP X Games PassAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary CollectionXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
StriderXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini GolfXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Sale
Tango FiestaXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
Team Sonic Racing*Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
The Bridge*Xbox One Game80%DWG
The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits PackAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits PackAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits PackAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits PackAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
THE CREW 2 – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Disney Afternoon CollectionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
The Final Station*Xbox One Game50%DWG
The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOURXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 4*Xbox One Game50%DWG
The Path of MotusXbox One Game w/ Free Trial60%Spotlight Sale
The Station*Xbox One Game65%DWG
The Surge: A Walk In The Park*Add-On50%DWG
The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion*Add-On50%DWG
The Ultimate Sonic Bundle*Xbox One Game25%DWG
Time Carnage*Xbox One Game50%DWG
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced55%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate EditionXbox One Game65%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege And Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced55%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced55%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 4 PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Xbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Torchlight II*Xbox One Game30%DWG
Trackmania TurboXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
TransferenceXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Trials Rising – Expansion passAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Truck Driver*Xbox One X Enhanced20%DWG
TumblestoneXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3Xbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
UNOXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Watch_Dogs Complete EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
WWE 2K20Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
WWE 2K20 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
XCOM 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
XCOM 2 CollectionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Xenon Racer*Xbox One X Enhanced80%DWG
ŌKAMI HDXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
1942: Joint StrikeGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Age of BootyBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s CreedBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – The Da Vinci DisappearanceAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIIBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed III Season PassAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed III The BetrayalAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed III The InfamyAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed III The RedemptionAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed III – The Battle Hardened PackAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed III – The Hidden Secrets PackAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Liberation HDBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueBackward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Asura’s WrathBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Asura’s Wrath Episode Pack: Part IVAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDBackward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Bionic Commando: RearmedGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
BioShockBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
BioShock 2Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
BioShock InfiniteBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
BorderlandsBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Borderlands 2Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Borderlands: The Pre-SequelGames On Demand70%Publisher Sale
Brothers in Arms: HHBackward Compatible40%Publisher Sale
Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood*Backward Compatible50%DWG
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger*Backward Compatible65%DWG
Call of Juarez: The Cartel*Backward Compatible75%DWG
CAPCOM Arcade CabinetBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet: 1984 PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet: 1985-I PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet: 1985-II PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet: 1986 PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Dark VoidBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Darkstalkers ResurrectionArcade80%Publisher Sale
Dead RisingGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising 2Games On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising 2: Case WestBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising 2: Case ZeroBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising 2: Off the RecordGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry 4Games On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry HD CollectionGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
DmC Devil May CryGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s DownfallAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Duke Nukem ForeverBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of MystaraBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
DustforceArcade80%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 2Backward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLCAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4Games On Demand60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 – Valley of the YetisAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry ClassicBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Final Fight: Double ImpactBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Flock!Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
I Am AliveBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Lost Planet 2Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Lost Planet 3Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Lost Planet Lost ColoniesBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Mafia IIBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
OutlandBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
PreyBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Prince of PersiaBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsBackward Compatible40%Publisher Sale
Puzzle Fighter HDBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Rainbow Six VegasBackward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas 2Backward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsBackward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Remember MeGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 0Games On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 4Games On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 5Games On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories BundleAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 6Games On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica XBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon CityGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Echo Six Expansion Pack 2Add-On80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season PassAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization RevolutionBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Sid Meier’s Pirates!Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack*Add-On70%DWG
Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Second Strike*Add-On60%DWG
Sniper: Ghost Warrior*Games On Demand85%DWG
Sonic & Knuckles*Backward Compatible50%DWG
Sonic Adventure*Backward Compatible50%DWG
Sonic Free Riders*Games On Demand50%DWG
Sonic The Hedgehog 2*Backward Compatible50%DWG
Sonic The Hedgehog 3*Backward Compatible50%DWG
Sonic The Hedgehog*Backward Compatible50%DWG
Spec Ops: The LineBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Street Fighter II’ HFArcade80%Publisher Sale
Street Fighter IVBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
StriderArcade80%Publisher Sale
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD RemixArcade80%Publisher Sale
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade EditionBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
The Bureau: XCOM DeclassifiedBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
The DarknessBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
The Darkness IIBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
The Misadventures of PB WinterbottomBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Backward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora TomorrowBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Trials FusionArcade67%Publisher Sale
Trials HDBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Ultra Street Fighter IVAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarGames On Demand60%Publisher Sale
Watch DogsGames On Demand70%Publisher Sale
Watch_Dogs Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
