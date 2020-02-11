Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 11, 2020

The following discounts are available through Feb 17, 2020.
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|1942: Joint Strike
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Age of Booty
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – The Da Vinci Disappearance
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III – The Battle Hardened Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Asura’s Wrath
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Asura’s Wrath Episode Pack: Part IV
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Bionic Commando: Rearmed
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|BioShock
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|BioShock 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|BioShock Infinite
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Borderlands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Borderlands 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Brothers in Arms: HH
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Call of Juarez: Gunslinger*
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG
|Call of Juarez: The Cartel*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet: 1984 Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet: 1985-I Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet: 1985-II Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet: 1986 Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dark Void
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Darkstalkers Resurrection
|Arcade
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Rising
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Rising 2
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Rising 2: Case West
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Rising 2: Off the Record
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Devil May Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|DmC Devil May Cry
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Duke Nukem Forever
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dustforce
|Arcade
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 2
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 3
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Valley of the Yetis
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Final Fight: Double Impact
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Flock!
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|I Am Alive
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Lost Planet 2
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Lost Planet 3
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Lost Planet Lost Colonies
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Mafia II
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Outland
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Prey
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Prince of Persia
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Puzzle Fighter HD
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Remember Me
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 0
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 4
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Echo Six Expansion Pack 2
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Sid Meier’s Pirates!
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Second Strike*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Sonic & Knuckles*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic Adventure*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic Free Riders*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic The Hedgehog 2*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic The Hedgehog 3*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic The Hedgehog*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Street Fighter II’ HF
|Arcade
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Street Fighter IV
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Strider
|Arcade
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
|Arcade
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|The Darkness
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|The Darkness II
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials Fusion
|Arcade
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Ultra Street Fighter IV
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Watch Dogs
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Watch_Dogs Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
