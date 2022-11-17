Xbox 360 themed shooter Game Type DX now playable on PlayStation

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 17, 2022
Playstation 4
7
0
previous article
2D action platformer Primal Light coming to Switch and Xbox
Game Type DX banner
Contents

Mommy’s Best Games (MBG), the out-there Indie game developer, is releasing its pulse-pounding, high-score shoot’em up Game Type DX today to PlayStation 4 and 5.

You can check out my coverage of the Xbox version here.

Game Type DX is a score-attack shoot-em up with a speed-boosting twist. Help Hoodie Girl fight the evil MediaBall’s inane advertisements! Each time you beat a level, the speed and difficulty increase! Originally released as a protest against Microsoft’s terrible dashboard update in 2011 on Xbox 360, and now, remastered and enhanced for modern consoles. Cruise down a fascinating hall of gaming history, while blasting some unusual baddies.

Lead Designer Nathan Fouts remarks “I’m thrilled because the PS4 is still one of my main systems I play at home. I love jumping on and quickly playing a few sessions of Game Type DX at lunch and going for a new high-score.”

Fouts continues “I worked extra hard to add several new modes and enemies to enhance the DX version. I think the additional ‘3-minute mode’ is my favorite as you can quickly iterate for a new high score and try out new paths in the levels.”

Lead Designer Nathan Fouts remarks “I’m thrilled because the PS4 is still one of my main systems I play at home. I love jumping on and quickly playing a few sessions of Game Type DX at lunch and going for a new high-score.”

Fouts continues “I worked extra hard to add several new modes and enemies to enhance the DX version. I think the additional ‘3-minute mode’ is my favorite as you can quickly iterate for a new high score and try out new paths in the levels.”

Key Features for Game Type DX in 4K

-Loop-tastic speed insanity! Every time you beat a level, the game speed increases!
-Time Pulse gameplay — Slow down time and turn enemy bullets into score drops!
-2-Player local co-op for extra firepower, and extra Parkour!
-3 Game modes: “Standard”, “Parkour Remix”, and “Surprise!”
-“Surprise!” game mode features new level layouts every time you play.
-Online Leaderboard! Show up often. Show Off your play skills!
-The new DX version of the game has lots of powerups and even POWER DOWNS!
-DX version also features loads of corny video game jokes to discover in the fake dashboard section.
-PARKOUR!!!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Shooters
Mommy's Best GamesNewsPS4PS5Shooter
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Buddy Simulator 1984 (Switch) Review
8.0
11
 
Save Room (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Aquarist (Switch) Review
4.0
Platforms
 
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare (PC) Review
 
Destroy all Humans Clone Carnage
Download Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage for free
 
Dungeonoid
Brick breaker Dungeonoid now available on PS5 and PC
 
Shumi Come Home
Mooneye set to release Shumi Come Home on PC and Switch in Spring 2023
 
Pinball Wizard
Pinball dungeon crawler The Pinball Wizard now available on Switch and PC
View All
Latest News
      
 
Game Type DX banner

Xbox 360 themed shooter Game Type DX now playable on PlayStation

by SquallSnake on November 17, 2022
Mommy’s Best Games (MBG), the out-there Indie game developer, is releasing its pulse-pounding, high-score shoot’em up Game Type DX today to PlayStation 4 and 5. You can check out my coverage of the Xbox version here. Game Type DX is a score-attack [...]
7
 
Primal Light

2D action platformer Primal Light coming to Switch and Xbox

by SquallSnake on November 16, 2022
No Gravity Games announced that Primal Light—a game developed by Fat Gem—will be released on 24 November 2022, on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S.  This evocative 2D action platformer created by a two-person development team will be available on [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums