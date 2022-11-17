Xbox 360 themed shooter Game Type DX now playable on PlayStation

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Mommy’s Best Games (MBG), the out-there Indie game developer, is releasing its pulse-pounding, high-score shoot’em up Game Type DX today to PlayStation 4 and 5.

You can check out my coverage of the Xbox version here.

Game Type DX is a score-attack shoot-em up with a speed-boosting twist. Help Hoodie Girl fight the evil MediaBall’s inane advertisements! Each time you beat a level, the speed and difficulty increase! Originally released as a protest against Microsoft’s terrible dashboard update in 2011 on Xbox 360, and now, remastered and enhanced for modern consoles. Cruise down a fascinating hall of gaming history, while blasting some unusual baddies.

Lead Designer Nathan Fouts remarks “I’m thrilled because the PS4 is still one of my main systems I play at home. I love jumping on and quickly playing a few sessions of Game Type DX at lunch and going for a new high-score.”

Fouts continues “I worked extra hard to add several new modes and enemies to enhance the DX version. I think the additional ‘3-minute mode’ is my favorite as you can quickly iterate for a new high score and try out new paths in the levels.”

Key Features for Game Type DX in 4K

-Loop-tastic speed insanity! Every time you beat a level, the game speed increases!

-Time Pulse gameplay — Slow down time and turn enemy bullets into score drops!

-2-Player local co-op for extra firepower, and extra Parkour!

-3 Game modes: “Standard”, “Parkour Remix”, and “Surprise!”

-“Surprise!” game mode features new level layouts every time you play.

-Online Leaderboard! Show up often. Show Off your play skills!

-The new DX version of the game has lots of powerups and even POWER DOWNS!

-DX version also features loads of corny video game jokes to discover in the fake dashboard section.

-PARKOUR!!!