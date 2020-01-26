Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (Switch) Review

by squallsnake on January 26, 2020
Switch
2
0
previous article
SEGA AGES Shinobi (Switch) Review
Contents
Item Reviewed

Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Deep gameplay

Negatives

Budget look and feel
Complicated UI and steep learning curve

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

A 4X port of a mobile game, Planar Conquest isn’t bad, it is just complicated and intimidating.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Originally released for tablets and mobile devices, then ported to PC, now available on Switch, Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest is a 4X strategy title that has some redeeming qualities if players are willing to get over the long learning curve. Even for players familiar with any Civilization, Age of Empires, or Heroes of Might and Magic game, there is a lot going on here and can be completely overwhelming for newbies. There is a tutorial but it only scratches the surface on the depth of traversal, combat, and city building.

If you manage to get over the learning hump, Planar Conquest tries to look like a bright and shiny strategy title but winds up being a budget 4X game. There is a lot of depth, a mega roster of magic and city expansions, and the four playable races offer variety, but still feels like a tablet game with a higher admission price. World maps can be vast and combat can be challenging but the user interface always remains complicated. Visually, this eShop download lacks detail and the audio cues are not particularly impressive.

Planar Conquest isn’t a bad game, it is just an intimidating one. For fans that have exhausted current strategy titles or don’t want to pick up the Switch version of Civ VI because they already played through it on a different platform, then this could be worth a download for players with the tenacity to learn the ins and outs of a completely different series.

Also available on pretty much everything else.

Not As Good As: any Civ game

Also Try: Lornsword Winter Chronicle  

Wait For It: Swords And Soldiers 3

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Strategy, Switch
FeaturedReviewSwitchUltimate Games
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (Switch) Review
5.0
2
 
SEGA AGES Shinobi (Switch) Review
7.0
 
SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone (Switch) Review
6.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast – Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PC)
 
Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards brings Inca lore to life – trailer here
 
Twin-Stick bullet hell Project AETHER announcement trailer here
 
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge is a new platformer that will launch soon
 
Drawkanoid is a new take on the classic brick breaker
View All
Latest News
      
 

7th Sector will be released on consoles in early Feb

by squallsnake on January 23, 2020
Indie publisher Sometimes You is proud to announce that they’ll be bringing the award-winning puzzle adventure game, 7th Sector, to consoles on February 5th. Developed almost solely by one person, Sergey Noskov, this cyberpunk odyssey has you [...]
11
 

It came from space and ate our brains coming to console soon

by squallsnake on January 22, 2020
Who’s the most awesome alien slayer in the entire world? You are, obviously, and now you can prove it! ‘It came from space and ate our brains’ is a unique Arcade top-down shooter. Looking for addicting gameplay elements, four-player local co-op mode, and [...]
15
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums