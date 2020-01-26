Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (Switch) Review

Full Review

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Originally released for tablets and mobile devices, then ported to PC, now available on Switch, Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest is a 4X strategy title that has some redeeming qualities if players are willing to get over the long learning curve. Even for players familiar with any Civilization, Age of Empires, or Heroes of Might and Magic game, there is a lot going on here and can be completely overwhelming for newbies. There is a tutorial but it only scratches the surface on the depth of traversal, combat, and city building.

If you manage to get over the learning hump, Planar Conquest tries to look like a bright and shiny strategy title but winds up being a budget 4X game. There is a lot of depth, a mega roster of magic and city expansions, and the four playable races offer variety, but still feels like a tablet game with a higher admission price. World maps can be vast and combat can be challenging but the user interface always remains complicated. Visually, this eShop download lacks detail and the audio cues are not particularly impressive.

Planar Conquest isn’t a bad game, it is just an intimidating one. For fans that have exhausted current strategy titles or don’t want to pick up the Switch version of Civ VI because they already played through it on a different platform, then this could be worth a download for players with the tenacity to learn the ins and outs of a completely different series.

Also available on pretty much everything else.

Not As Good As: any Civ game

Also Try: Lornsword Winter Chronicle

Wait For It: Swords And Soldiers 3

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz