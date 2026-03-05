Wii-to-DS Link – Naruto: Dragon Blade Chronicles to Naruto: Shinobi Rumble

Naruto Shippuden: Dragon Blade Chronicles (Wii, 2010) can be wirelessly linked with Naruto Shippuden: Shinobi Rumble (DS, 2011) to unlock a powerful magic attack in the Wii game. This Wii-to-DS communication feature is only found in the Japanese version, not in the American release. A line tracing/drawing mini game must first be completed on the DS touchscreen to unlock this attack in the Wii game.

This wireless link option was removed from the American release. Instead, players can unlock the Dragon Blade Rasengan scroll by playing through the game normally, no need to #LinkItUp.

