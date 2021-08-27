War Hospital is an upcoming strategy game set during the Great War

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

NACON and Brave Lamb Studio announced that they have joined forces for the publication of the game War Hospital, a unique strategy and survival game in which the player controls the fate of a British field hospital during the Great War.

In War Hospital players are confronted by the human drama resulting from the terrible conflict that has so deeply marked our recent history. Every day, when barbarity is unleashed, the hospital doctors have to deal with the moral dilemmas associated with the dual nature of their task, which is both humanitarian and military. They fight not only for life, but also to maintain their morale and humanity in a world that seems to have rejected them completely.



In the very creative strategy and survival game segment, War Hospital provides a unique experience that blends real-time strategy, survival and RPG elements, while developing a theme rarely dealt with until now. The game is set in 1917. You play as Major Henry Wells, a British doctor sent to the front to treat the wounded in an attempt to give a glimmer of hope to the troops.



Despite the difficult conditions and the lack of equipment and resources, you must manage how emergencies are handled and develop your hospital. Thanks to the exceptional support that the British Imperial War Museums gave the developers, the game faithfully recreates the context of the front and its trenches, as well as the medical equipment available at the time.

In addition to the deep management gameplay, the game also requires players to make moral choices that affect the soldiers, the situation at the front and the battles. The player therefore undergoes an emotional trial through the drama experienced by the soldiers sent into the carnage. The game broaches the subject of war very differently than is usually the case.



“We are excited to partner with Nacon. We believe that this will help to introduce War Hospital to more players around the world and show them a different face of war in video games.” stated Michał Dziwniel, Head of Studio.



“Nacon is especially proud and honoured to have been selected by Brave Lambs to work together on the success of War Hospital, a unique game in the genre, once again demonstrating, on the heels of titles such as This War of Mine and Soldats Inconnus that our media can deal with subjects that are complex and serious while keeping their identity,” stated Benoît Clerc, Publishing Director at NACON.