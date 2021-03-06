Visual novel RPG Gnosia now available on Switch

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

PLAYISM and Petit Depotto announced that Gnosia, their single-player, sci-fi social deduction game, is now available on Nintendo Switch. Launched originally in Japan in 2019, this critically lauded cult classic is now available in North America, Europe and Australia in the Nintendo eShop for $24.99USD.

Set on a drifting spaceship, Gnosia is a unique blend of genres, including elements of social deduction, adventure, RPG, visual novel, sci-fi and more. Similar to a story-driven version of recently popular Among Us, or other social deduction party games such as Werewolf or Mafia, each playthrough of Gnosia takes roughly 5 to 15 minutes, with each playthrough comprised of rounds or ‘loops’ of time.

Players can customize the number of Gnosia and other roles, and develop strategies by building skills that will help identify the monster, making each playthrough unique. In addition to identifying the Gnosia, players can also explore other story elements, such as what the Gnosia is and why time is repeating.

Key Features:

Repeatedly play through loops of up to 15 minutes long, triggering special events to unravel plot mysteries in its particularly galactic narrative

Engage with interesting and eclectic characters with unique personalities, experience randomly triggered events that are unique to each person and develop strong relationships

Players can customize their game to add up to 14 additional characters to make the game more intense

Beautiful and unique art style, featuring 2D illustrations of anime-type characters

As of today, Gnosia is available as a digital download from the Nintendo Switch eShop in North America, Europe and Australia for $24.99USD.