Victory Heat Rally now available on Switch

Developer Skydevilpalm and publisher Playtonic Friends have released Victory Heat Rally on Nintendo Switch.

Power slide at breakneck speeds through a dynamic & vibrant 2.5D world, brought to life with pixel perfect visuals. Crank up the volume with a soundtrack featuring banging beats, scorching guitar solos & high octane energy that really bring the heat to Victory Heat Rally.

Select your star driver and become one with your machine. Challenge yourself & friends-turned-rivals across a variety of game modes. Experience the high speed action and non-stop drifting thrills either solo or in up to 4-player split screen.

-SELECT YOUR SUPERSTAR – With 12 super-star drivers & their machines to choose from, who will you blaze a path to victory with?

-SOLO OR AGAINST FRIENDS – Go for the gold in the extensive single player championship, jump in for a quick-fire Arcade Grand Prix, race against up to 3 friends, or take on the time trial mode and set some new world records.

-WORLD TOUR – Victory Heat Rally features dozens of stages across 12 unique environments. From the sun-drenched beaches of Baytona Beach to the glacial tundras of Frostbite Harbor, you’ll be breaking speed limits across the globe.

-STYLE MEETS PERFORMANCE – Express your personal style with exchangeable performance parts & paint jobs, assemble a ride that feels your own!