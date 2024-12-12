Victory Heat Rally now available on Switch

Developer Skydevilpalm and publisher Playtonic Friends have released Victory Heat Rally on Nintendo Switch.
Power slide at breakneck speeds through a dynamic & vibrant 2.5D world, brought to life with pixel perfect visuals. Crank up the volume with a soundtrack featuring banging beats, scorching guitar solos & high octane energy that really bring the heat to Victory Heat Rally.
Select your star driver and become one with your machine. Challenge yourself & friends-turned-rivals across a variety of game modes. Experience the high speed action and non-stop drifting thrills either solo or in up to 4-player split screen.
-SELECT YOUR SUPERSTAR – With 12 super-star drivers & their machines to choose from, who will you blaze a path to victory with?
-SOLO OR AGAINST FRIENDS – Go for the gold in the extensive single player championship, jump in for a quick-fire Arcade Grand Prix, race against up to 3 friends, or take on the time trial mode and set some new world records.
-WORLD TOUR – Victory Heat Rally features dozens of stages across 12 unique environments. From the sun-drenched beaches of Baytona Beach to the glacial tundras of Frostbite Harbor, you’ll be breaking speed limits across the globe.
-STYLE MEETS PERFORMANCE – Express your personal style with exchangeable performance parts & paint jobs, assemble a ride that feels your own!
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply