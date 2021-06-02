Vampire open world survival V Rising trailer here

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Stunlock Studios have published a Dev Update Q&A, for their open-world vampire survival game, V Rising, coming to PC on Steam with the Beta planned later this year. While the Beta version is coming soon, excited fans have wasted no time sending in questions to gain greater insight into the dark and wonderful world of V Rising. This Dev Update contains a wealth of information regarding combat, inhabitants of the world (living/undead, humans/beasts), the consummation of blood, raising castles, general development of the game, and much more!

For those who might not know, Stunlock Studios is located in Skövde, Sweden, the same city as Iron Gate, the studio behind Valheim. When asked about the impact of Valheim on V Rising’s future release, Johan Ilves, Marketing Director at Stunlock Studios, answered the following:



“I believe we thrive on each other’s success, and Valheim being a massive hit is only a positive factor. It shows that the genre is still blooming and that players are looking for new takes on the survival concept. With V Rising, we’re offering a unique alternative with the vampire theme and taking the tight combat mechanics our studio is known for, which we have refined for years, into the survival open-world genre.”

V Rising is an open-world vampire survival game. Awaken as a weakened vampire from centuries of slumber and survive a world full of peril. As a vampire, you need to hunt for blood in nearby settlements to regain your strength and quench your thirst. Build and customize your castle, invite friends to join your clan, and convert humans to servants to grow your empire. Engage in real-time combat and compete for world domination with PvP and PvE challenges. Will you become the next Dracula?