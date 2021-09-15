V Rising unveils first gameplay trailer

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 15, 2021
PC
5
0
V Rising
Contents

Live the fantasy of becoming the next Dracula and rule the land of the living! The first gameplay trailer of V Rising is out today, giving players a first look at footage from Stunlock Studios’ anticipated vampire survival game.

To survive as a vampire, you need to hunt for blood in nearby settlements, hide from the scorching sun and avoid stepping into garlic fields. Build your castle and invite blood-thirsty friends to join as you explore a gothic open-world, pillage villages, raid bandits, and wander into the territories of supernatural beasts. Attack other players’ castles, or become a diplomat in a game of blood, power, and betrayal.

Devise your vampiric playstyle and engage in real-time PvE and PvP combat. Fight your way up the food chain and claim your place as the apex predator of a dark fantasy realm. Sharpen your fangs and get ready to rule the coming night as V Rising plans to enter Beta in late 2021.

