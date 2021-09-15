V Rising unveils first gameplay trailer

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Live the fantasy of becoming the next Dracula and rule the land of the living! The first gameplay trailer of V Rising is out today, giving players a first look at footage from Stunlock Studios’ anticipated vampire survival game.

To survive as a vampire, you need to hunt for blood in nearby settlements, hide from the scorching sun and avoid stepping into garlic fields. Build your castle and invite blood-thirsty friends to join as you explore a gothic open-world, pillage villages, raid bandits, and wander into the territories of supernatural beasts. Attack other players’ castles, or become a diplomat in a game of blood, power, and betrayal.



Devise your vampiric playstyle and engage in real-time PvE and PvP combat. Fight your way up the food chain and claim your place as the apex predator of a dark fantasy realm. Sharpen your fangs and get ready to rule the coming night as V Rising plans to enter Beta in late 2021.