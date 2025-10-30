Unfair Rampage: Knightfall (Switch) Review

Published by RedDeer.Games and developed by Imphenzia, Unfair Rampage: Knightfall is a 2.5D run-and-gun(ish) action platformer with procedurally generated stages. It is also available on Steam.

Instead of running through specifically designed stages in sequential order, the gimmick comes from replaying the same single stage that changes slightly each time. On top of that, the mobility of your soldier always keeps action in the forefront thanks to a much-used double jump and dash move.

Unfortunately, the twin-stick control scheme doesn’t do the game any favors. In fact, it makes controlling your soldier way more tedious than it needs to be because the aiming is still locked to 90-degree angles. Since this is a faster paced action game, each input is important and could be your last, which is tricky when trying to perform fumbling finger gymnastics with the triggers and face buttons. If the standard A-to-jump and X-to-shoot control scheme was implemented, it would probably eliminate much of the game’s issues and make it more fun.

The thing is, your little soldier has the ability to blast through most chunks of the environment, creating new pathways to traverse and sabotage enemies. While is actually pretty fun, it becomes unfair and tedious thanks to the unnecessarily complex control scheme. Then, the environment doesn’t allow the player to see into the distance, whether in front of our below, so it is very possible you can clear a path unknowingly to your demise.

Making matters a little more awkward are the enemies and hazards themselves. You play as a mech with a high-powered machine gun but often kill enemies with bows and arrows while avoiding spinning saw blades. The juxtaposition between cutting edge modern design with primitive set pieces is jarring and doesn’t make sense.

Even with enemies in new positions, the overall stage design remains mostly the same. It unfortunately gets repetitive quickly despite being procedurally. There are also permanent unlocks but they trickle in and the player isn’t given exact criteria on how to unlock the next few things. This high action also feels like it should have been designed with local co-op from the start. Limiting it to solo play feels empty.

Unfair Rampage: Knightfall has its heart in the right place but unfortunately falls apart in the execution. However, thanks to the potential, this is one of those games that could make for an interesting sequel if these kinks can be addressed.

