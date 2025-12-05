Ultimate Zombie Defense now available on PS5

Ultimate Zombie Defense launches on PlayStation 5 on December 4. This intense top-down shooter mixes survival horror with tactical action. Players can build advanced bases, use a variety of weapons, and face different types of zombies. The game is also out on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Developed by the independent studio Terror Dog Studio, the game was initially released on PC. On Steam, it currently holds an 86% positive review rating based on approximately 1,400 player reviews. The console versions were developed and published by Ultimate Games S.A.

You can see our Ultimate Zombie Defense Xbox article here .

Ultimate Zombie Defense, developed by Terror Dog Studio, is a top-down shooter that combines the atmosphere of survival horror with tactical action gameplay. A key feature is its advanced base-building system, which enables players to construct fences, barbed wire, sandbags, mines, and defensive turrets.

Players assume the role of an elite soldier deployed to regions overrun by a zombie outbreak. The setting is a European city isolated from the outside world due to the infection. The primary objective is to locate and eliminate the source of the zombie epidemic.

The game includes 12 distinct types of zombies and unique boss encounters. Players can utilize a wide range of weapons, such as a shotgun, flamethrower, grenade launcher, and minigun, to combat the undead.

Ultimate Zombie Defense – Key Features:

Hardcore shooter Survival horror experience Advanced base-building system 8 playable characters 12 zombie types and unique bosses

Ultimate Zombie Defense is now available on PlayStation 5. The standard price for the console version is $7.99 USD or EUR, depending on the region.