Two Hundred Ways, sequel to One Hundred Ways, is a puzzle game about balls

by SquallSnake on August 26, 2021
Indie development studio Sunlight Games will be releasing their casual strategy puzzle game Two Hundred Ways on Steam, September 3, 1 PM CEST.

Two Hundred Ways is a sequel of the successful brain teaser One Hundred Ways which presented 100 puzzle challenges to players. “Two Hundred Ways” gives puzzle fans twice as many mental challenges to overcome.

In Two Hundred Ways, players must guide one or more balls to the exit. But levels with up to three different layers and numerous ball traps don’t make this task easy. Players can use tools to reach their goal – but using more tools means that their level score will go down.

Two Hundred Ways will be released as well soon for Xbox One Consoles, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and for Nintendo Switch.

Features

  • 200 levels that will keep players busy for a long time
  • 40+ tools that make it easier to guide each ball – or more difficult…
  • Up to three balls per level
  • Up to three layers per level
  • Players can zoom in/out of levels and rotate them for better strategizing
  • Real-time 3D isometric view
  • Gradually increasing difficulty
  • Tutorial level for each tool
  • Two level themes, each with its own soundtrack
  • Game languages: English and German
