Turn based RPG about inner wounds Burden of Scars kickstarter now live

Burden of Scars kickstarter is now active. Pledging money can unlock features in this potential game.

Story: Oronia might not be the biggest island of the Elling Sea, but its impact on the world has been massive, especially in the past few years. With the discovery of the rare mineral called grodium and an effective way to refine it, thanks to the ingenuity of the island’s current ruler Lord Corvus, this material has become perhaps one of the most valuable resources on the planet. Idilion City, now considered to be one of the greatest cities of the continent, shines as a beacon of modern architecture and culture; a direct testament to the wealth, influence and opportunity the grodium has provided the island.

Combat: Fight bizarre monsters and other threats in turn-based combat, like classic Final Fantasy or Earthbound. Gale and his allies have many unique abilities, each distinct from the other.

Gale, for example, attacks with his rapier and electricity, focusing on dealing as much damage as possible. Meanwhile, Gaila “fires up” her allies so they can deal more damage or better handle attacks.

Each character has a “rage bar” that builds during battle. When full, that character can unleash their unique special move. While Gale fires lighting at all enemies, Sara heals all her allies. But if you can control your rage and wait for an ally to be ready, the two of you can combine your specials into a devastating strike.

Progression: Each character grows during the adventure through their skill trees. Each skill tree has two branching paths that you can invest points in, adding new abilities and buffs to the character.

Each branch has a different focus, like Gale being able to concentrate on single-target or multi-target attacks, so you can customize each character to how you want to use them. But there is only so much you can learn until the main story ends. If you’re not careful, you may not be able to reach the character’s final skill. What will you choose?

