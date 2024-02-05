Touhou Luna Nights (PS4) Review

Touhou Luna Nights is a fan favorite Metroidvania with a gorgeous pixel art style. Strangely, this quality digital download by Team Ladybug and Playism released on pretty much everything except for Playstation… until now! Although it is the same game that I covered back in 2020 on Xbox, Playstation fans can now eliminate their FOMO.

Pretty much everything said in my 2020 Xbox article holds true here with this Playstation version. But to quickly summarize, the gimmick comes from the graze system. This high risk, high reward combat system that rewards players by attacking enemies by getting close to them. Obviously the closer you are, the higher the potential to take damage. Here, the closer you are, the more offensive power you have. It might sound a little scary and tedious on paper, but it is one of those things that forces the player to get better since even the most common enemy has potential to provide trouble. Then combine this with tricky bosses, a vast environment to explore, and a stopwatch mechanic, and you have yourself a recipe for an engaging experience.

In addition to the creative combat, the stunning pixel art imprisonments the eye at every moment. Visually, the game is so impressive, I recommend watching a stream of it even if you have no intension of playing it yourself. It is pretty and you should want to see it in motion. When a game with such visual fidelity is released, it is something that should be celebrated especially in a time when Unreal photorealism is so common.

Touhou Luna Nights starts simple enough but grows in difficulty overtime. The higher difficult might turn-off some players, and the cohesion of the overall map doesn’t flow with perfect fluidity, but this is a quality Metroid-like that has been pleasing fans for years. And now Playstation owners not longer need to feel left out.

