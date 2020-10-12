Torchlight III Welcome to the Frontier trailer here

The new “Welcome to the Frontier” video for Torchlight III debuted during the RazerCon event, ahead of the game’s launch on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this coming Tuesday, October 13.
The never-before-seen Torchlight III video shows original animations that reveal the whimsical story of Torchlight III. In addition, the video details the many exciting features the game will have to offer, including:
- The vibrant and epic world of Novastraia
- Four diverse hero classes and five powerful relics with unique abilities and strengths
- Fully customizable forts
- And of course, the beloved pets system
