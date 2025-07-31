Time manipulating roguelite Panta Rhei – Guardian of Time now available on Steam

Panta Rhei – Guardian of Time

Indie studio reignite games announced of Panta Rhei – Guardian of Time, an eye-catching roguelite adventure packed with innovative time-manipulation mechanics, when it releases on Steam on July 31st.

Key Features

  • Time-Bending Gameplay – Pause, rewind, and accelerate time to solve puzzles, evade enemies, and unleash powerful attacks.
  • Roguelike Adventure – Face ever-changing challenges, evolve your abilities, and refine your strategies with each run.
  • Deep Emotional Narrative – Experience a thought-provoking story about time, loss, and self-discovery.
  • Expansive World to Explore – Discover over 25 unique locations across three diverse biomes, each filled with secrets and challenges.
  • Garden of the Past Mechanic – Cultivate and grow resources that persist across runs, shaping your future playthroughs.
  • Strategic Combat & Customization – Adapt Phi’s abilities and craft unique items to match your preferred playstyle.
  • Puzzle-Solving & Exploration – Uncover hidden mysteries and restore the Realm of Time by completing side quests and purifying the land.

SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

