Time manipulating roguelite Panta Rhei – Guardian of Time now available on Steam

Indie studio reignite games announced of Panta Rhei – Guardian of Time, an eye-catching roguelite adventure packed with innovative time-manipulation mechanics, when it releases on Steam on July 31st.
Key Features
- Time-Bending Gameplay – Pause, rewind, and accelerate time to solve puzzles, evade enemies, and unleash powerful attacks.
- Roguelike Adventure – Face ever-changing challenges, evolve your abilities, and refine your strategies with each run.
- Deep Emotional Narrative – Experience a thought-provoking story about time, loss, and self-discovery.
- Expansive World to Explore – Discover over 25 unique locations across three diverse biomes, each filled with secrets and challenges.
- Garden of the Past Mechanic – Cultivate and grow resources that persist across runs, shaping your future playthroughs.
- Strategic Combat & Customization – Adapt Phi’s abilities and craft unique items to match your preferred playstyle.
- Puzzle-Solving & Exploration – Uncover hidden mysteries and restore the Realm of Time by completing side quests and purifying the land.
