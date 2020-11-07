They Bleed Pixels (Switch) Review

by SquallSnake on November 7, 2020
Switch
5
0
previous article
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay now available
Contents
Item Reviewed

They Bleed Pixels (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Has a deep combo and platforming system for only using 2 buttons
Tons of levels and online leaderboards for each stage
Make your own checkpoint system is tied directly into the success of combat

Negatives

Steep difficulty isn’t for everyone
Jumping is a tad too floaty

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Value
7.0
Bottom Line

A viciously difficult action platform with a cool combo system that pros will devour but noobs/casual players will be scared straight.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Originally released in 2012 on PC, They Bleed Pixels is one tough platformer featuring a little demonic girl with meat skewers for hands. This isn’t just about avoid hazards and making difficult jumps, but They Bleed Pixels carries a heavy emphasis on combat. Using only two buttons, one for jump and one for attack, this action platformer does a lot with a little and isn’t for the faint of heart.

Even though there is only one button assigned for offensive attacks, there is a detailed combo system in place that really amps variety. Using a combination of taps, presses, and directional buttons, the player has access to a wealth of moves that looks like visual poetry when performed well. Enemies also dodge, block, and parry so players cannot button mash their way to victory. The end result is something that flows smoothly, feels rhythmic, but does require some practice. Platforming is the same way. Whether jumping, double jumping, dashing, wall jumping, or wall sliding, there is a subtle floatyness to everything that is purposely inaccurate.  It definitely takes time to grasp and fully understand. 

It is very important to highlight how difficult this game is. Other brutal platformers, like the tightly crafted stages of something like Super Meat Boy or the randomness of Spelunky, are difficult but dangle that carrot just enough to keep the player engaged with a “one more try” mentality.  They Bleed Pixels takes a different approach as stages cannot be completed in mere seconds but many minutes.  In comparison, it took me almost a half hour to complete level 1! Since stages are significantly longer in length, tenacity and full dedication is needed to complete each and every stage let along finish with a fast time and snagging all the optional collectables. Uniquely, there are no set checkpoints. Instead, the player can create a checkpoint wherever just as long as you have enough blood to do so.  You see, with each kill, the player earns blood. Once the meter is full, this blood currency can be spent to create a checkpoint at almost any point. It is an interesting mechanic that noobs will try and cheese while speedrunners will optimize. 

Not only are these stages lengthy, there are also a lot of them. Furthering the replay value, there are individual leaderboards for each stage, over 100 built-in badges (Achievements) to earn, and there are even a handful of bonus guest levels and comic illustrations from numerous artists.  The motion comic of the gothic little girl who turns demonic is also timely with the Halloween release. 

If you are into high-demanding action platformers, They Bleed Pixels will undoubtedly satisfy; knocking creatures into pits and spinning blades with spewing blood pixels never gets old. For more casual players, however, the stiff challenge and demand for high level play will be off putting. Personally, I am somewhere in the middle. I welcome the creative and thoughtful combo system of combat and impressed by the amount of content but my patience was tested even before reaching the end of the opening stage. Even if this difficult challenge isn’t for you, the personality and care put into this Switch port needs to be admired.   

Also Try: Jump King  

Don’t Forget About: Spelunky 2

Wait For It: Super Meat Boy Forever

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedPlatformerReviewSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
They Bleed Pixels (Switch) Review
7.0
5
 
Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (Xbox One) Review
7.5
 
Grood (Xbox One) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Action-RPG Morbid: The Seven Acolytes trailer and release date here
 
First look at Die After Sunset
 
Sword of the Necromancer opening trailer here
 
Family friendly Gigantosaurus: The Game trailer here
 
Far Cry 6 Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay now available

by SquallSnake on November 6, 2020
Get ready for a new PAWsome adventure with Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rocky and more! Outright Games, the leading global publisher of family friendly interactive entertainment, and Nickelodeon today have launched the brand-new video game “PAW Patrol: [...]
13
 

Action-RPG Morbid: The Seven Acolytes trailer and release date here

by SquallSnake on November 6, 2020
Publisher Merge Games, alongside indie developer Still Running, unveiled that their brutal isometric action-RPG Morbid: The Seven Acolytes will arrive to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 3rd, 2020. Fans of Merge Games’ [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums