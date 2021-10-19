These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of October 19, 2021

by SquallSnake on October 19, 2021
XBOX 360
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through October 25, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
1979 Revolution: Black FridayXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
ABZUXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Agent A: A Puzzle In DisguiseXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
AggelosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Allison’s Diary: RebirthXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Bloodhound EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Champion EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Gibraltar EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Mirage EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Octane EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Pathfinder EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Asdivine MenaceXbox Play Anywhere45%DWG*
Assassin’s CreedXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: ChinaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: IndiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: RussiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season PassAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced80%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaSmart Delivery45%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold EditionSmart Delivery30%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season PassAdd-On25%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery30%Franchise Sale
Assetto Corsa CompetizioneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLCAdd-On50%DWG*
Banner Saga TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Batman: Arkham CollectionXbox One X Enhanced67%DC FanDome Sale
Batman: Arkham KnightXbox Game Pass60%DC FanDome Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DC FanDome Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season PassAdd-On75%DC FanDome Sale
Batman: Return To ArkhamXbox One X Enhanced70%DC FanDome Sale
Beasts of Maravilla IslandXbox One X Enhanced25%DWG*
BipedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Spotlight Sale
BoggleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Borderlands: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Button CityXbox Series X|S (Optimized)30%DWG*
Civilization VI – New Frontier PassAdd-On50%DWG*
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Crown TrickXbox Game Pass33%DWG*
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill ChapterAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Dead By Daylight: Special EditionXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things ChapterAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Dead by Daylight: The Halloween ChapterAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITIONOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
DiRT 4EA Play75%Publisher Sale
DIRT 5EA Play70%Publisher Sale
DIRT 5 Year One EditionSmart Delivery70%Publisher Sale
DIRT 5 – Gameplay Booster PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
DIRT 5 – Year One UpgradeAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
DiRT RallyEA Play75%Publisher Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0EA Play75%Publisher Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0 Year One PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Down in BermudaXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
DragoDinoXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
F1 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
F1 2021 Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
F1 2021: Deluxe Upgrade PackAdd-On35%Publisher Sale
Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible)Xbox Game Pass70%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Broken SteelXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Mothership ZetaXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Operation AnchorageXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Point LookoutXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: The PittXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4Xbox Game Pass75%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: AutomatronAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Contraptions WorkshopAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Far HarborAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Nuka-WorldAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Season PassAdd-On75%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec WorkshopAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Wasteland WorkshopAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76Xbox Game Pass75%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: 1000 (+100 Bonus) AtomsAdd-On25%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: 2000 (+400 Bonus) AtomsAdd-On30%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: 4000 (+1000 Bonus) AtomsAdd-On35%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: 500 AtomsAdd-On20%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment BundleAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout New Vegas: Dead MoneyXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout New Vegas: Honest HeartsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome RoadXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass70%Bombs Drop Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Farming Simulator 19 – Season PassAdd-On33%DWG*
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)EA Play80%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On70%DWG*
Full Spectrum WarriorXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Glass MasqueradeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
GreedFall – Gold EditionSmart Delivery40%DWG*
Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds StoryXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
GRIDEA Play75%Publisher Sale
GRID Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
GRID Ultimate Edition UpgradeAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
GRIPXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
GRIP Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
GrizzlandXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
HeliborneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Immortals Fenyx RisingSmart Delivery60%DWG*
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
Injustice 2Xbox Game Pass67%DC FanDome Sale
Injustice 2 – Black MantaAdd-On50%DC FanDome Sale
Injustice 2 – DarkseidAdd-On50%DC FanDome Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DC FanDome Sale
Injustice 2 – Red HoodAdd-On50%DC FanDome Sale
Injustice 2 – StarfireAdd-On50%DC FanDome Sale
Injustice 2 – Ultimate PackAdd-On75%DC FanDome Sale
Injustice – The AtomAdd-On50%DC FanDome Sale
Injustice: Gods Among UsXbox One Backward Compatible67%DC FanDome Sale
It Takes Two – Digital VersionSmart Delivery35%Publisher Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Knockout CityEA Play50%Publisher Sale
Knockout City Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
LEGO BatmanXbox One Backward Compatible60%DC FanDome Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesXbox One Backward Compatible55%DC FanDome Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DC FanDome Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DC FanDome Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Season PassAdd-On75%DC FanDome Sale
LEGO DC Super-VillainsXbox One X Enhanced75%DC FanDome Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DC FanDome Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season PassAdd-On75%DC FanDome Sale
Little Nightmares – Fox MaskAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Little Nightmares – Scarecrow SackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Little Nightmares – Tengu MaskAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Little Nightmares – The Depths DLCAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Little Nightmares – The Hideaway DLCAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Little Nightmares – The Residence DLCAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Little Nightmares – Upside-down TeapotAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Lost in RandomSmart Delivery20%Publisher Sale
Lunch A PaloozaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 22 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S (Optimized)30%Publisher Sale
Mass Effect Legendary EditionSmart Delivery40%Publisher Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DC FanDome Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – The JokerAdd-On50%DC FanDome Sale
MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross VideogameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Cheerleader Costume Mei HatsumeAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Cheerleader Costume SetAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 1: HawksAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 2: Mei HatsumeAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 3: Itsuka KendoAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 4: Tetsutetsu TetsutetsuAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 5: Gentle & La BravaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Outlaw Suit SetAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Mission: Above and Beyond EndeavorAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Mission: Gale Inasa YoarashiAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Mission: O.F.A. Deku Shoot StyleAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Playable Character: Inasa YoarashiAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Playable Character: Pro Hero EndeavorAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
My Time at PortiaXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Gaara’s Tale Extra Scenario PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Shikamaru’s Tale Extra Scenario PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – The Sound Four Extra Playable Characters PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: UNS 4 ROAD TO BORUTO NEXT GENERATIONS PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Naruto Storm 4 – Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
NBA 2K22 for Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S (Optimized)33%DWG*
NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Need For Speed HeatEA Play75%Publisher Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit RemasteredEA Play50%Publisher Sale
Need For Speed PaybackEA Play50%Publisher Sale
Need For Speed RivalsEA Play60%Publisher Sale
NefariousXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Newt OneXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Open CountryXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Payday 2: Crimewave EditionXbox Game Pass80%DWG*
PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTIONAdd-On80%DWG*
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Project CarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
ProtocolXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Rift KeeperXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Scribblenauts Mega PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DC FanDome Sale
Shape Up Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
She Sees Red Interactive MovieXbox Play Anywhere70%Spotlight Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI AnthologyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%DWG*
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
SiNKRXbox Play Anywhere60%Spotlight Sale
Skate 3 (Back Compat)EA Play80%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIEA Play70%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderEA Play50%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Star Wars SquadronsEA Play65%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Steredenn: Binary StarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Stories : The Path of DestiniesXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Super Animal Royale Starter Pack Season 1Add-On20%Spotlight Sale
Super Animal Royale Super EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Super Street: The GameXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
TakotanXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
TAURONOSXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight Sale
The Crew 2 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
The Sims 4EA Play75%Publisher Sale
The StationXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2EA Play75%Publisher Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
UFC 4EA Play70%Publisher Sale
UFC 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Undead HordeOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Unravel TwoEA Play75%Publisher Sale
Watch_DogsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Watch_Dogs Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
WWE 2K BattlegroundsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Yooka-LayleeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassin’s CreedBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed BrotherhoodBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIIBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s CreedIV Black FlagBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Fallout 3Backward Compatible70%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Broken SteelAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Mothership ZetaAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Operation AnchorageAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Point LookoutAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: The PittAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New VegasBackward Compatible70%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Dead MoneyAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Honest HeartsAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome RoadAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Old World BluesAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fight Night ChampionBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Full Spectrum WarriorBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Injustice: Gods Among UsBackward Compatible67%DC FanDome Sale
LEGO BatmanBackward Compatible60%DC FanDome Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesBackward Compatible55%DC FanDome Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Sacred 2 Fallen Angel (not available in US)Games On Demand70%DWG*
Skate 3Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!Arcade70%DWG*
The OutfitGames On Demand70%DWG*
