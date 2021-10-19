These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of October 19, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through October 25, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|1979 Revolution: Black Friday
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|ABZU
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aggelos
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Allison’s Diary: Rebirth
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Champion Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Gibraltar Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Mirage Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Octane Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Asdivine Menace
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|45%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed II
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass
|Add-On
|25%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Franchise Sale
|Assetto Corsa Competizione
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Banner Saga Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Batman: Return To Arkham
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Beasts of Maravilla Island
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG*
|Biped
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|Spotlight Sale
|Boggle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Button City
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|30%
|DWG*
|Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Crown Trick
|Xbox Game Pass
|33%
|DWG*
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead By Daylight: Special Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Chapter
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|DiRT 4
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|DIRT 5
|EA Play
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|DIRT 5 Year One Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|DIRT 5 – Gameplay Booster Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|DiRT Rally
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 Year One Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Down in Bermuda
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|DragoDino
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|F1 2021
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|F1 2021 Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|F1 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible)
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Broken Steel
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Point Lookout
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: The Pitt
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Automatron
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Far Harbor
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Nuka-World
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: 1000 (+100 Bonus) Atoms
|Add-On
|25%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: 2000 (+400 Bonus) Atoms
|Add-On
|30%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: 4000 (+1000 Bonus) Atoms
|Add-On
|35%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: 500 Atoms
|Add-On
|20%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Glass Masquerade
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|GreedFall – Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|DWG*
|Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|GRID
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|GRID Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|GRID Ultimate Edition Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|GRIP
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|GRIP Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Grizzland
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Heliborne
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|DWG*
|Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Injustice 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Injustice 2 – Black Manta
|Add-On
|50%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Injustice 2 – Darkseid
|Add-On
|50%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Injustice 2 – Red Hood
|Add-On
|50%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Injustice 2 – Starfire
|Add-On
|50%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Injustice – The Atom
|Add-On
|50%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|DC FanDome Sale
|It Takes Two – Digital Version
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Knockout City
|EA Play
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Knockout City Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DC FanDome Sale
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|55%
|DC FanDome Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DC FanDome Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DC FanDome Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|DC FanDome Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DC FanDome Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DC FanDome Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Little Nightmares – Fox Mask
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Little Nightmares – Scarecrow Sack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Little Nightmares – Tengu Mask
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Little Nightmares – The Depths DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Little Nightmares – The Hideaway DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Little Nightmares – The Residence DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Little Nightmares – Upside-down Teapot
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Lost in Random
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Lunch A Palooza
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Madden NFL 22 Xbox One
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – The Joker
|Add-On
|50%
|DC FanDome Sale
|MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Cheerleader Costume Mei Hatsume
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Cheerleader Costume Set
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 1: Hawks
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 2: Mei Hatsume
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 3: Itsuka Kendo
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 4: Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 5: Gentle & La Brava
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Outlaw Suit Set
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Mission: Above and Beyond Endeavor
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Mission: Gale Inasa Yoarashi
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Mission: O.F.A. Deku Shoot Style
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Playable Character: Inasa Yoarashi
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Playable Character: Pro Hero Endeavor
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|My Time at Portia
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Gaara’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Shikamaru’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – The Sound Four Extra Playable Characters Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: UNS 4 ROAD TO BORUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Naruto Storm 4 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|NBA 2K22 for Xbox One
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|DWG*
|NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|33%
|DWG*
|NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|Need For Speed Heat
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|EA Play
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed Payback
|EA Play
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed Rivals
|EA Play
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Nefarious
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Newt One
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Open Country
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|DWG*
|PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTION
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Project Cars
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Protocol
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Rift Keeper
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Shape Up Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|She Sees Red Interactive Movie
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|DWG*
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|SiNKR
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Skate 3 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|EA Play
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|EA Play
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Squadrons
|EA Play
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Steredenn: Binary Stars
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stories : The Path of Destinies
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Super Animal Royale Starter Pack Season 1
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Super Animal Royale Super Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|Super Street: The Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Takotan
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TAURONOS
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Crew 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|The Sims 4
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Station
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|UFC 4
|EA Play
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Undead Horde
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Unravel Two
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Watch_Dogs
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Watch_Dogs Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Yooka-Laylee
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed II
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Broken Steel
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Point Lookout
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: The Pitt
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas – Dead Money
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome Road
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fight Night Champion
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DC FanDome Sale
|LEGO Batman
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DC FanDome Sale
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|55%
|DC FanDome Sale
|Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Sacred 2 Fallen Angel (not available in US)
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG*
|The Outfit
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
