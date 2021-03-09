These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of March 9, 2021

by SquallSnake on March 9, 2021
XBOX 360
23
0
previous article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Bravely Default II (Switch)
next article
Pile Up! Box on Box is coming for PC in March, consoles this summer
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through March 15, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
A Way OutEA Play75%Spotlight Sale
ABZUXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Aery – Broken MemoriesXbox One X Enhanced35%Spotlight Sale
Age Of Wonders: PlanetfallXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
AilmentXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
Almost There: The PlatformerXbox One X Enhanced90%DWG*
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Publisher Sale
Anima: Gate of MemoriesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless ChroniclesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and EvilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s CreedXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed OriginsSmart Delivery65%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: ChinaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: IndiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: RussiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Roman Centurion PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the PharaohsAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden OnesAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the RipperAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Unity – Revolutionary Armaments PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets of the RevolutionAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaSmart Delivery30%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising BundleSmart Delivery45%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion BundleCurrently Not Available55%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold EditionSmart Delivery20%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery20%Publisher Sale
Assetto Corsa Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
BATTLESHIPXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Batu Ta BatuXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Black Desert: Explorer EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
BoggleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Borderlands 3Smart Delivery67%DWG*
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery55%DWG*
Brawlhalla – All Legends PackAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
Brawlhalla – Collector’s PackAdd-On10%Publisher Sale
Brothers In Arms: Hell’s HighwayXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Brutal RageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Franchise Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4Xbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops PassAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced60%Franchise Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%Franchise Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Franchise Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S17%Franchise Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Franchise Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Call Of Duty: GhostsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Franchise Sale
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Franchise Sale
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Franchise Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced17%Franchise Sale
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Franchise Sale
Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Sale
Call of Juarez GunslingerXbox One Backward Compatible65%DWG*
Call of Juarez: Bound in BloodBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Call of Juarez: Bound in BloodXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Call of Juarez: The CartelBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Call of Juarez: The CartelXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Child of LightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Cities: Skylines + Surviving MarsXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One EditionXbox Game Pass75%Spotlight Sale
Darkestville CastleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
DarkStar OneGames On Demand80%DWG*
Dead End JobXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
DescendersXbox Game Pass40%DWG*
Desert ChildXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Spotlight Sale
Destroy All Humans!Xbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
Dollar DashArcade75%DWG*
DOOM (1993)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
DOOM 3Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
DOOM 64Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
DOOM II (Classic)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Doughlings BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Doughlings: ArcadeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Spotlight Sale
Earth AtlantisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Enemy FrontGames On Demand75%DWG*
Enemy Front Multiplayer Expansion PackAdd-On67%DWG*
Family FeudXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Classic EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Escape From Durgesh PrisonAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
FAR CRY 4 OverrunXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Valley Of The YetisAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Care PackageAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Dead Living ZombiesAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Deluxe PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Hours Of DarknessAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Lost On MarsAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL PackAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 – XXL PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Far Cry ClassicXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Insanity BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New DawnXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry PrimalXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Fighter WithinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes BundleAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Going UnderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Grow UpXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Hasbro Family Fun PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Hungry Shark WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
I AM ALIVEXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Immortals Fenyx RisingSmart Delivery40%Publisher Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold EditionSmart Delivery30%Publisher Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season PassAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
Inferno 2+Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Jeopardy!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLCAdd-On30%DWG*
Just Dance 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Just Dance 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Lords Of The FallenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
MechaNikaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Monopoly DealXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Monopoly Family Fun PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Monopoly PlusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
MudRunnerXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
MudRunner – American Wilds EditionXbox One X Enhanced55%DWG*
MudRunner – American Wilds ExpansionAdd-On50%DWG*
Nidhogg 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
NiffelheimXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
OthercideXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
OutlandXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Pen and Paper Games BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Pillars Of Eternity: Complete EditionXbox Game Pass75%Spotlight Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2EA Play60%Spotlight Sale
Portal Knights – Legendary EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Prince of Persia ClassicXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prison Architect: Xbox One EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Spotlight Sale
Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV ShowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
Rabbids Invasion – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Rayman 3 HDXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Rayman OriginsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
RiskXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Risk: Urban AssaultXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Roarr! Jurassic EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
RoundguardXbox One X Enhanced45%DWG*
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Publisher Sale
ScrabbleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
Shape UpXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Sale
Shape Up Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Skate 3Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Skate 3 (Back Compat)EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior ContractsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
SpellspireXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Starlink: Battle For AtlasXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection packAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
STEEPXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
STEEP and The CrewXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
STEEP Extreme PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
STEEP Road to the OlympicsAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
STEEP Season PassAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
STEEP Winterfest PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
STEEP X Games DLCAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
STEEP X Games Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
STEEP X Games PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Surviving Franchise BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Surviving Mars – Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3Xbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
The CrewXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
The Crew and Trackmania TurboXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
The Crew Calling All UnitsAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Crew Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
The Crew Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
The Telltale Batman Shadows EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future SoldierXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold EditionSmart Delivery60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 PassAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six VegasXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora TomorrowXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Last StandAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit BundleAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division SurvivalAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division UndergroundAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Trackmania TurboXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
Train Sim World 2020Xbox Game Pass60%Spotlight Sale
TransferenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Trials FusionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Publisher Sale
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Trials HDXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Trials Rising Crash & SunburnAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Trials Rising Sixty-SixAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Trials Rising – Expansion passAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Trials Rising – Jungle Rider PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
UNOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Publisher Sale
UNO Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Vampire’s Fall: OriginsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
VirginiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Volley & Tennis Bundle BlastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold EditionSmart Delivery35%Publisher Sale
Watch_DogsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Watch_Dogs Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Wheel of FortuneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%DWG*
XenoraidXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
ZOMBIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassin’s CreedBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed BrotherhoodBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIIBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Brothers in Arms: HHBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Call of Juarez: Bound in BloodBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Call of Juarez: The CartelBackward Compatible75%DWG*
DarkStar OneGames On Demand80%DWG*
Dollar DashArcade75%DWG*
Enemy FrontGames On Demand75%DWG*
Enemy Front Multiplayer Expansion PackAdd-On67%DWG*
Far Cry 2Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry ClassicBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
I Am AliveBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
OutlandBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of PersiaBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia ClassicBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia: The Sands of TimeBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rainbow Six VegasBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas 2Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Skate 3Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future SoldierBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora TomorrowBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Trials HDBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX Live, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
discountNewssaleXbox 360XBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Bonkies (Xbox One) Review
5.5
6
 
GraviFire (Xbox One) Review
5.0
 
Summer Catchers (Switch) Review
3.0
Platforms
 
Pile Up! Box on Box is coming for PC in March, consoles this summer
 
Puzzle platformer Antonball Deluxe now available on Steam with extra features
 
Back 4 Blood Preview
 
Ultimate Summer (PC) (Early Access) Review with stream
 
the lord of the rings gollum preview
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 

Rip Them Off is a 1950s inspired tower defense puzzler

by SquallSnake on March 9, 2021
From Lozange Lab, the two-person studio behind Swim Out, comes Rip Them Off, a gorgeous, tough (but fair!) 1950s-styled tower defense puzzler hybrid with satirical humour and an original jazz soundtrack, out on Xbox and Switch on March 25 but already in [...]
3
 

Pocky & Rocky sequel gets official name and trailer

by SquallSnake on March 9, 2021
Natsume announced the official title of the upcoming Pocky & Rocky sequel, Pocky & Rocky Reshrined, in a colorful trailer that is reminiscent of the original SNES game that launched almost thirty years ago. Pocky & Rocky Reshrined will launch [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums